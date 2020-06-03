Live event: The Media’s Role in Engendering Trust and Giving Voice to Underrepresented Communities

Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. EST for an hour-long panel discussion on the Media’s Role in Engendering Trust and Giving Voice to Underrepresented Communities. The event is organized by the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association and hosted by media partner Yahoo News.

About this event: In the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery (among others), this timely discussion brings together leaders in policy, media, and anti-racism advocacy to tackle the media’s role in shaping the narrative of current events and providing a voice to underrepresented communities.

The second event in MMCA’s “Beyond Coronavirus” series will be moderated by Ramcess Jean-Louis, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Verizon media and feature actionable insights from Eddie Glaude Jr., Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University, Roy Austin, the former White House Deputy Assistant to the President for the Office of Urban Affairs under President Obama, and more. The event will also honor James O. Goodwin, publisher of the Oklahoma Eagle, a historic black newspaper circulated throughout the Tulsa area since the race massacre of 1921 and Hedy Tripp, Former Chair of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.