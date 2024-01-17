The Morning After: A closer look at Apple’s Vision Pro

With pre-orders opening later this week, Engadget experienced a more in-depth demo of Apple's mixed-reality headset. Editor-in-chief Dana Wollman and deputy editor Cherlynn Low were fitted with the Vision Pro for some more extensive demos, including immersive video, a little bit of Disney+ and attempts to type in thin air on the Vision Pro’s floating keyboard.

TMA (Apple)

They discuss the fitting process, the attention to detail in Disney+’s viewer app and where there's room for improvement with keyboards, comfort and utility. This is the company’s first new product for a while — and I had strong feelings about its last one . Early impressions suggest Apple seems to have made a fluid, intelligent headset experience — but are you willing to spend $3,499 on it?

— Mat Smith

A new roguelike No Return mode steals the show.

When a PS5 remake of the 2013 title The Last of Us Part I launched, it was hard to stomach the $70 price tag. Yes, the game looked incredible, there were some new modes, but the level design and gameplay were identical. It was, for all intents and purposes, a money grab.

With The Last of Us Part II Remastered, that seems less true. First, it’s a $10 upgrade for people who bought the PS4 versions (or $50 outright). Second, there’s a new roguelike game mode called No Return, which may be worth that upgrade price on its own. Nathan Ingraham, TLOU die-hard, explains.

The SEQTRAK is an all-in-one production studio.

TMA (Yamaha)

Yamaha is a pillar of the electronic music-making world, but it’s perhaps best known for its stage synthesizers and studio monitors. Now, it’s taking Teenage Engineering with the SEQTRAK groovebox. Stylistically, it seems heavily inspired by TE.

The SEQTRAK includes a drum machine, sampler, FM and sample-based synthesizers and that semi-eponymous sequencer along with a built-in battery (three to four hours expected playtime) plus a built-in speaker, so it works without plugging in anything else. The SEQTRAK is available to pre-order at retailers for $399 , which undercuts the heady pricing of Teenage Engineering’s similar product.

It’s the first time Apple has held the top spot.

Both IDC and Canalys’ most recent analysis of smartphone shipments shows Apple has beaten Samsung to roll out more smartphones than any other company. IDC’s preliminary data said Apple shipped 234.6 million units in 2023, equal to 20.1 percent of the market share. In comparison, Samsung shipped 226.6 units for 19.4 percent of the market share. This is the first time Samsung has fallen from the number-one spot since 2010.

Back then, Nokia was in the lead.

