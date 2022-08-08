The Morning After: Amazon buys the company behind Roomba robot vacuums

iRobot
Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·3 min read

Amazon made a $1.7 billion offer for iRobot, the company that makes Roomba robot vacuums, mops and other household robots. The deal will keep Colin Angle as iRobot's CEO but is still contingent on the approval of regulators and iRobot shareholders.

iRobot has an intriguing origin story. Founded in 1990 by MIT researchers, the company initially focused on military robots like PackBot. It marked a major turning point in 2002 when it unveiled the first Roomba — the debut robovac racked up sales of a million units by 2004. The company eventually bowed out of the military business in 2016.

There are many iRobot rivals now, including Anker's Eufy brand, Neato, Shark, even Dyson. But with the power of Amazon, iRobot should be able to dominate. Just think of the Prime Day deals! Some of Amazon’s own robots often look like Roombas already — like its first fully autonomous warehouse robot, Proteus.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Physicist posts a photo of chorizo to troll James Webb Space Telescope fans

Looks like a planet to me.

On July 31st, Étienne Klein, the director of France’s Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, shared an image he claimed the JWST captured of Proxima Centauri, the nearest-known star to the sun. "It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope,” Klein told his 91,000-plus Twitter followers. “This level of detail... A new world is unveiled every day."

Except, it was actually a photo of a slice of chorizo against a black background. "In view of certain comments, I feel obliged to specify that this tweet showing an alleged picture of Proxima Centauri was a joke,” he said. Klein added he posted the image to educate the public about the threat of fake news.

Continue reading.

Samsung’s Z Fold 3 durability one year in

Tougher than you might think, but…

TMA
TMA

Samsung has made major strides with its foldable phones, paving the way for innovative (though sometimes quite pricey) alternatives to the typical glass brick. On the advent of the fourth-generation of foldables from the company, likely to include both a new Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip, Engadget’s Sam Rutherford reports on his own foldable purchase of a Z Fold 3 last year. The phones are increasingly tough, but that foldable display innovation gets derailed by bubbling under the screen protector after roughly half a year.

Continue reading.

Steam is finally adding support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers

You can use the gamepads individually or as a matched pair.

Valve is finally adding Steam support for the console’s controllers. In an announcement spotted by PC Gamer, the company said the latest Steam beta adds Joy-Cons support. With the new software, it’s possible to use Joy-Cons either individually or as part of a matched pair for playing games. If you want to try the feature, you need to opt into the Steam beta. You’ll either need a Bluetooth adapter or a motherboard with Bluetooth connectivity to use your Joy-Cons with Steam because there’s no way of connecting a cable to the Switch controllers.

Continue reading.

Baidu's robotaxis can now operate without a safety driver in the car

The company says it's running the first fully driverless service in China.

Baidu has permits to run a fully driverless robotaxi service in China. It says it's the first company in the country to obtain such permissions. Back in April, Baidu got approval to run an autonomous taxi service in Beijing, as long as there was a human operator in the driver or front passenger seat. Now, it can offer a service where the car's only occupants are passengers. There are some limits to the permits. Driverless Apollo Go vehicles can roam designated zones in Wuhan and Chongqing during daytime hours only. This does cover a good 13 square kilometers (5 square miles) in Wuhan alone, though.

Continue reading.

Recommended Stories

  • Former rebel Petro takes office in Colombia promising peace and equality

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Gustavo Petro on Sunday became Colombia's first leftist president, pledging to unite the polarized country in the fight against inequality and climate change and achieve peace with leftist rebels and crime gangs. Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group, was sworn in by Senate President Roy Barreras in Bogota's Bolivar Plaza on Sunday afternoon, watched by some 100,000 invitees including Spanish King Felipe VI, at least nine Latin American presidents and other Colombians invited by Petro.

  • Here are five Nashville-area high school football players who just missed the Dandy Dozen

    The Tennessean's 2022 Dandy Dozen is out. This group of players sought by many Power Five programs just missed the list.

  • 'We're triaging': Cops combat violent crime as ranks dwindle

    Five years after Brian Spaulding’s parents found him fatally shot in the home he shared with roommates, his slaying remains a mystery that seems increasingly unlikely to be solved as Portland, Oregon, police confront a spike in killings and more than 100 officer vacancies. The detective assigned to investigate the death of Spaulding — a chiropractic assistant who didn’t do drugs, wasn’t in a gang and lived close to the house where he was born — left in 2020 in a wave of retirements and the detective assigned to it now is swamped with fresh cases after Portland’s homicide rate surged 207% since 2019. “To us, it’s not a cold case,” said George Spaulding, who has his son’s signature tattooed on his arm.

  • Hitting the Books: How much that insurance monitoring discount might really be costing you

    Yes, AI/ML systems are better at certain tasks than humans -- but, technically, so are horses. That's no reason to fear robots, argues Gerd Gigerenzer in his new book, How to Stay Smart in a Smart World.

  • Two Chinese Cities Approve Baidu’s Unmanned Self-Driving Taxis

    China, seeking to catch up to the U.S. in autonomous driving cars, has been increasingly active in setting up regulations that allow such vehicles on public roads.

  • Coroner: Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in fire

    Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation.

  • Nick Pope had ‘a good laugh’ at not having to wait for his first Newcastle win

    The 30-year-old joined the Magpies in a £10million summer move.

  • Bullish insiders at loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) loaded up on US$17m of stock earlier this year

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shares over the last 12 months. This is...

  • Taskovski Acquires Locarno’s ‘Chocolate Mountain,’ Produced by Venice Winner Marco Visalberghi (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sales agency Taskovski Films has acquired Susanna della Sala’s “Last Stop Before Chocolate Mountain,” produced by Marco Visalberghi, who won Venice’s Golden Lion for “Sacro Gra.” The film will have its world premiere Tuesday at the Locarno Film Festival as part of the Critics’ Week section. The feature documentary is set in a small Californian […]

  • Army detonates WW2 bomb from dried Italian river

    STORY: Italy has been facing the worst drought in 70 years, and last month declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the Po, which accounts for roughly a third of the country's agricultural production.Near the small northern town of Borgo Virgilio, close to the city of Mantua, the army detonated a 1,000-pound bomb dating back to World War Two that had been discovered on July 25."The bomb was found by fishermen on the bank of the Po river due to a decrease in water levels caused by drought," Colonel Marco Nasi said.The army said in a statement that in order to conduct the operation safely, about 3,000 people living in the area of Borgo had to be evacuated.On top of that, the area's airspace was shut down, and navigation along that stretch of the river as well as traffic on a railway line and state road close by were prohibited."At first, someone said they would not move, but in the last few days, we think we have convinced everyone," Borgo Virgilio mayor Francesco Aporti said.Bomb disposal engineers removed the fuse from the U.S.-manufactured device, which contained 240 kilograms of explosive, between 0700 and 0900 GMT.Afterwards, the bomb squads, escorted by local police, transferred the device to a quarry up north in the municipality of Medole, where it was destroyed.Decontamination operations ended at 1400 GMT, the army added.

  • Amazon buys Roomba's maker, Bolt vanishes, and YC slims down

    Welcome back to Week in Review, the newsletter where we quickly recap the top stories to cross TechCrunch dot-com over the past seven days. The most read story this week is kind of a wild one: Bolt Mobility, an on-demand bike/scooter rental company co-founded by Usain Bolt, kinda just...vanished. Amazon buys iRobot: Bezos wants all the things.

  • How is that Kremlin bank account looking?

    In the face of mounting sanctions the Russian economy isn't doing as badly as initially thought. One big reason: income from Russia's oil exports continues to come in.

  • Trump Begs Supporters For Donations Toward 'Upcoming' CNN Lawsuit

    “I’m calling on my best and most dedicated supporters to add their names to stand with me in my impending lawsuit against fake news CNN,” wrote Trump.

  • Samsung rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on Galaxy S22 smartphones

    Samsung has launched its Android 13-flavored One UI 5 OS in beta for Galaxy S22 smartphones, the company announced.

  • ‘The Merge’ can make crypto payments mainstream again: Vitalik Buterin

    Once we have scaling technology […] it actually becomes possible to really try to make crypto payments more mainstream again,” Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said during his keynote speech at the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 conference on Monday. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge Fast facts “Cryptocurrency payments […]

  • Score some major deals on these Dewalt power tools

    Simplify your woodworking tasks with these discounted power tools from Amazon.

  • How Verizon 'fixed wireless' and T-Mobile home broadband is converting cable customers

    Mobile carriers like Verizon 5G home internet and T-Mobile's fixed wireless are taking on broadband companies.

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • If you're a runner you need these essential workout products

    If you like to run to decompress or you’re training for your next marathon, then these deals are for you! We’ve compiled a list of essential items that runners shouldn't be without.

  • RS Recommends: AirPods Start at $99 As Part of Surprise Apple Sale Online

    Apple never discounts its products on its own site but we've found ways to score a deal and discount on AirPods elsewhere