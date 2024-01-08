The Morning After: CES 2024 kicks off with transparent displays from Samsung and LG

Viva Las Vegas! I am contractually obliged to write that in at least one of our posts at CES 2024. So I’m getting it out of the way early. This year, LG and Samsung brought out the big guns, both revealing similar (but technically very different) transparent displays for assembled media and analysts to gaze at and wonder… why.

I’m being cynical, of course. LG, first of all, revealed a wireless transparent OLED. The 77-inch OLED T also taps into the company’s work in wireless transmission technology, reducing wiring needs to power alone. To ensure the display still offers black-enough blacks, a contrast screen rolls down into a box at the base of the OLED T.

A few hours later, Samsung revealed its own transparent display, but it used MicroLED. Samsung showcased the transparent MicroLED display side-by-side next to transparent OLED (oh, snap) and transparent LCD models to emphasize the brighter capabilities of MicroLED. Oh, and it wasn’t only bezel-less — it was frameless.

Lots of questions remain: pricing, availability, and once again, why? The onus is on LG and Samsung to make a case for what will be incredibly expensive displays.

— Mat Smith

Belkin’s Stand Pro iPhone dock uses Apple’s DockKit to track you around a room

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is the first phone with two periscope zoom cameras

AMD debuts the Radeon RX 7600 XT at CES for entry-level 1440p gaming

Volkswagen thinks ChatGPT integration will make its voice assistant good

NVIDIA reveals RTX 40 Super GPUs at CES 2024

Victrola’s latest streaming turntable, the Stream Sapphire, costs an eye-popping $1,499

Pet tech for CES 2024.

TMA (Engadget)

You know what’s also transparent? A cat flap. Don’t worry, it’s also high-tech and expensive. Flappie’s AI-powered cat door automatically locks if your kitty tries to bring in its caught prey. The flap uses sensors and cameras to detect if your cat has a present — very dead present — for you. Flappie says it has compiled a “unique and proprietary” dataset over the years, which ensures its AI-powered detection system is accurate more than 90 percent of the time. Flappie plans to launch its pet door in Switzerland and Germany later this spring, but there are plans for a US launch. It’ll be $399.

Hide Dolby Atmos audio behind your framed photos.

TMA (Engadget)

This just looks… nice? Samsung also announced the Music Frame. It’s a wireless speaker that pulls double duty as home decor, like Samsung’s popular Frame TV series. There’s no screen here, though. Instead, you literally use it as a frame for your printed photos or art. There is no word on pricing or availability for the Music Frame, but expect to hear more in 2024.

What’s CES?

I love it when Apple just elbows CES in the ribs with its own announcements. The company says the hotly anticipated device will arrive in the US on February 2. Pre-orders for the mixed reality headset, which starts at $3,499 for 256GB of storage, will open on January 19. It’s notable as the first new major product since the Apple Watch, which launched almost 10 years ago. Anyway, back to CES stuff.

Sure, put a screen on it.

JBL showed off a set of true wireless earbuds that featured a touchscreen-equipped smart case at last year’s CES. It must have been a hit because the company is bringing the feature to three more devices. The Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3 and Live Flex 3 will all get a smart case as well as customizable adaptive noise cancellation, LDAC support for high-res listening, six mics for calls, wireless charging and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

