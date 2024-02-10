The Morning After: Foldable iPhone rumors, Rogan’s new Spotify deal and more

Welcome to the weekend. First, read our Vision Pro review, but also try not to look directly at Devindra's Vision Pro avatar. I think it may be cursed. Yes, Apple's vision of the future of computing is here to bleed early adopters of thousands of dollars. I half-joke: Apple has brought its intelligence to AR, gesture interfaces and high-technology (those screens!) to drop jaws around the world. But you might not need one just yet. We also touch on the biggest podcast in the world getting bigger and those perennial folding iPhone rumors. It might happen, but you'll probably get a foldable iPad first.

This week:

↩️📱↪️: Apple has reportedly made foldable iPhone prototypes

🍎🥽: Apple Vision Pro review: Beta testing the future

🎙️👨🏼‍🦲: Joe Rogan’s $250 million deal with Spotify

Read this:

Do you need all the AI tricks under the sun to make a competitive smartphone in 2024? Well, OnePlus is here to disprove that. The OnePlus 12 has the same speedy performance and better battery life than the Galaxy S24+, along with solid cameras and a great screen for $200 less. There are few, if any, AI tricks, but that doesn’t detract much from great battery life, high-res cameras, and an $800 price. Full review right here.

