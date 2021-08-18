The Morning After: Fortnite’s new game mode sounds a lot like ‘Among Us’

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read

Epic Games’ latest addition to Fortnite is called Imposters, and it helps players scratch their Among Us itch without, well, playing Among Us. Each match features two teams of eight agents and two imposters. There’s a new level to play — one that looks incredibly similar in structure to an existing Among Us level. Hmmm.

This is Fortnite’s second attempt at an Among Us-ish mode — remember last year’s The Spy Within? — but it’s a smart move because it doesn’t center on gunplay or shooting skills. For those reasons, Among Us swiftly became one of my favorite games to play online during the pandemic with non-gamer friends. Anything but more Zoom quizzes, right?

As an imposter (aka the fun part of the game), you can make agents and imposters temporarily look like Fortnite’s mascot, Peely, as well as teleport everyone to a different location on the map. And, like in Among Us, you have the power to freeze any assignments other players are working on.

The developers of Among Us reacted as you might expect.

— Mat Smith

Swiss university claims it broke the record for Pi calculation​​

62.8 trillion digits of Pi.

Most people know the value of Pi as 3.1416, but it's gotten longer and longer over the years. Now, a team from the University of Applied Sciences Graubünden in Switzerland claims it has broken the world record for computing the mathematical constant. If confirmed it’d blow the current record holder, Timothy Mullican, out of the water. He calculated up to 50 trillion digits and was recognized for his work last year. The team in Switzerland, however, reached 62.8 trillion digits. Guinness has yet to confirm the new record, but after it does, the university plans to publish the new and expanded value of Pi.

Continue reading.

Activision drops 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' teaser ahead of official reveal

It will launch within 'Warzone' on August 19th.

Activision has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Call of Duty installment, Vanguard. It features elements clearly indicating the game is set during World War II. It shows old weapons, a German forest and a beach littered with the remains of planes from the era. Activision plans to officially launch Vanguard during an in-game event within Call of Duty: Warzone, its free-to-play battle royale title. The event, Battle of Verdansk, starts at 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET on August 19th — that’s tomorrow. 

Continue reading.

Watch these robots tackle parkour

Boston Dynamics’ robots are learning parkour now.

Boston Dynamics Atlas robot performing a parkour leap
Boston Dynamics Atlas robot performing a parkour leap

The now-Hyundai-owned robot company has shared a new video showing its humanoid bots successfully completing a parkour routine that included vaulting beams and even a backflip.

Watch here.

Google Pixel 5a review: The 4a 5G wasn't broken, so Google didn't fix it

It’s a lot of the same stuff.

Google Pixel 5a
Google Pixel 5a

Before the Pixel 6 breaks cover, how about a newer midrange Pixel phone? Yes, as predicted, Google’s Pixel 5a has appeared, and we’ve given it a full review. If you liked what you heard about its predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G, then there are not many surprises. It’s largely the same phone, but this time packing water resistance. Terrence O’Brien tests everything out — including what seems to be a very impressive battery life.

Continue reading.

Scuf Gaming’s new Xbox Series X/S controllers might beat Microsoft’s own

They’re not cheap, though.

Scuf Gaming Instinct Pro with map patterned face
Scuf Gaming Instinct Pro with map patterned face

Welcome to the world of luxury gamepads. Scuf, a brand that once collaborated with Microsoft on an official high-end gamepad, has now tackled the Xbox Series X/S with the new $170 Instinct and $200 Instinct Pro controllers. They bring back fan-favorite features like an interchangeable faceplate while also improving the buttons and switches. Kris Naudus tests out some luxurious controllers aimed at the professional gamer — or at least the very serious ones. 

Continue reading.

Watch the trailer for the new ‘Star Wars’ anime anthology

It hits Disney+ on September 22nd.

Star Wars: Visions
Star Wars: Visions

Disney previously offered a behind-the-scenes look at its anime series, and now it has revealed the first trailer. You can watch it in either the original Japanese with subtitles or an English dub. Expect to see droids, lightsabers, Stormtroopers and more. The nine-episode run starts next month.

Watch here.

The best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy

We cover the Switch Lite, too.

So you have a Switch. You’ve got the games, but you need a case. Or another controller, or simply more storage space? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the best ways to upgrade Nintendo’s hybrid console — before that OLED option even lands.

Continue reading.

The big news you might have missed

Nura's newest wireless earbuds are only available through a subscription

Qualcomm unveils its first 5G-capable reference drone

Timbuk2 made some dedicated gamer bags with Astro

Loupedeck Live is a compelling alternative to Elgato's Stream Deck

Engadget Deals: Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off right now at Amazon

'Carpool Karaoke' is returning from a pandemic hiatus (and moving to Apple TV+)

