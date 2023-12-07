The Morning After: Google’s Gemini is the company’s answer to ChatGPT

Gemini is the company’s ‘most capable model’ yet.

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·3 min read
Google

Google officially introduced its most capable large language model to date, Gemini. CEO Sundar Pichai said it’s the first of “a new generation of AI models, inspired by the way people understand and interact with the world.” Of course, it’s all very complex, but Google’s multimillion-dollar investment in AI has created a model more flexible than anything before it. Let’s break it down.

The system has been developed from the ground up as an integrated multimodal AI. As Engadget’s Andrew Tarantola puts it, “think of many foundational AI models as groups of smaller models all stacked together.” Gemini is trained to seamlessly understand and reason on all kinds of inputs, and this should make it pretty capable in the face of complex coding requests and even physics problems.

TMA
TMA (Google)

Gemini is being ‘made’ into three sizes: Nano, Pro and Ultra. Nano is on-device, and Pro will fold into Google’s chatbot, Bard. The improved Bard chatbot will be available in the same 170 countries and territories as the existing service. Gemini Pro apparently outscored the earlier model, which initially powered ChatGPT, called GPT-3.5, on six of eight AI benchmarks. However, there are no comparisons yet between OpenAI’s dominant chatbot running on GPT-4 and this new challenger.

Meanwhile, Gemini Ultra, which won’t be available until at least 2024, scored higher than any other model, including GPT-4 on some benchmark tests. However, this Ultra flavor reportedly requires additional testing before being cleared for release to “select customers, developers, partners and safety and responsibility experts” for further testing and feedback.

— Mat Smith

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

A new report says ‘the world is on a disastrous trajectory,’ due to climate change

Google’s Gemini AI is coming to Android

The best travel gifts

How to use Personal Voice on iPhone with iOS 17

Half of London’s famous black cab fleet are now EVs

AMD’s Ryzen 8040 chips remind Intel it’s falling behind in AI PCs

Could MEMS be the next big leap in headphone technology?

The first affordable headphones with MEMS drivers have arrived

Creative’s Aurvana Ace line brings new speaker technology to the mainstream.

TMA
TMA (Engadget)

The headphone industry isn’t known for its rapid evolution, which makes the arrival of the Creative’s Aurvana Ace headphones — the first wireless buds with MEMS drivers — notable. MEMS-based headphones need a small amount of “bias” power to work and while Singularity used a dedicated DAC with a specific xMEMS “mode,” Creative uses an amp “chip” that demonstrates, for the first time, consumer MEMS headphones in a wireless configuration. If MEMS is to catch on, it has to be compatible with true wireless headphones.

Continue reading.

Apple and Google are probably spying on your push notifications

But the DOJ won’t let them fess up.

Foreign governments likely spy on your smartphone use, and now Senator Ron Wyden’s office is pushing for Apple and Google to reveal how exactly that works. Push notifications, the dings you get from apps calling your attention back to your phone, may be handed over from a company to government services if asked.

“Because Apple and Google deliver push notification data, they can be secretly compelled by governments to hand over this information,” Wyden wrote in the letter on Wednesday.

Apple claims it was suppressed from coming clean about this process, which is why Wyden’s letter specifically targets the Department of Justice. “In this case, the federal government prohibited us from sharing any information, and now this method has become public, we are updating our transparency reporting to detail these kinds of request,” Apple said in a statement to Engadget. Meanwhile, Google said it shared “the Senator’s commitment to keeping users informed about these requests.”

Continue reading.

Researchers develop under-the-skin implant to treat Type 1 diabetes

The device can secrete insulin to cells.

Scientists have developed a new implantable device that could change the way Type 1 diabetics receive insulin. The thread-like implant, or SHEATH (Subcutaneous Host-Enabled Alginate THread), is installed in a two-step process, which ultimately leads to the deployment of “islet devices,” derived from the cells that produce insulin in our bodies naturally. A 10-centimeter-long islet device secretes insulin through islet cells that form around it, while also receiving nutrients and oxygen from blood vessels to stay alive. Because the islet devices eventually need to be removed, the researchers are still working on ways to maximize the exchange of nutrients and oxygen in large-animal models — and eventually patients.

Continue reading.

Recommended Stories

  • Google's Gemini isn't the generative AI model we expected

    Google's long-promised, next-gen generative AI model, Gemini, has arrived. The version of Gemini launching this week, Gemini Pro, is essentially a lightweight offshoot of a more powerful, capable Gemini model set to arrive... sometime next year. Yesterday in a virtual press briefing, members of the Google DeepMind team -- the driving force behind Gemini, alongside Google Research -- gave a high-level overview of Gemini (technically "Gemini 1.0") and its capabilities.

  • Google’s Gemini AI is coming to Android

    The company’s flagship smartphone, which is powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip designed to speed up AI performance, will run Gemini Nano, a version of the model built specifically to run directly on smaller devices

  • Pixel 8 Pro becomes the first smartphone powered by Google's new AI model, Gemini

    The Pixel 8 Pro will now become the first Android smartphone to be powered by Google's next-generation AI model, Gemini, starting today, the company announced. Gemini Nano, a version of the model designed for running on-device, as on smartphones, will now leverage Google's Tensor G3 to deliver two Pixel 8 Pro features, Summarize in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard. Because the AI runs on-device, it will help keep sensitive data from leaving the phone as well as allow for the use of the features even if you're without a network connection.

  • Meta launches a standalone AI-powered image generator

    Not to be outdone by Google's Gemini launch, Meta's rolling out a new, standalone generative AI experience on the web, Imagine with Meta, that allows users to create images by describing them in natural language. Similar to OpenAI's DALL-E, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, Imagine with Meta, which is powered by Meta's existing Emu image generation model, creates high-resolution images from text prompts.

  • Google is reportedly pushing the launch of its Gemini AI to 2024

    A new report by The Information says Google has pushed back the launch of its next-gen AI, Gemini. The company was reportedly planning to introduce the new foundational model in events scheduled for next week, but has quietly delayed it until January after finding it needed to work on its responses to non-English queries.

  • Google pays Apple 36 percent of search advertising revenues from Safari

    It’s not clear how much ad revenue Google generates from Safari, but it’s safe to assume that 36 percent of that number would likely be tens of billions of dollars.

  • AI robotics' 'GPT moment' is near

    It's no secret that foundation models have transformed AI in the digital world. Large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, LLaMA, and Bard revolutionized AI for language. While OpenAI's GPT models aren't the only large language model available, they have achieved the most mainstream recognition for taking text and image inputs and delivering human-like responses — even with some tasks requiring complex problem-solving and advanced reasoning.

  • Google workers publish letter criticizing company’s Israel-Palestine ‘double standard’

    A group of Google employees has published an open letter calling out an alleged double standard in the company related to freedom of expression surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. The letter condemns “hate, abuse and retaliation” within the company against Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian workers and demands it pulls out of Project Nimbus.

  • Thursday Night Football: How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.

  • Xbox gift cards are 10 percent off at Amazon right now

    If you want to surprise your favorite gamer with a gift but aren't sure exactly what to get, why not let them decide themselves?

  • 3 reasons a 'boring' December could get interesting for stocks

    This past November looked like a typical December — low volatility and a lot of gains. This December, however, with a few big economic moments, might be a little different this year.

  • Meta’s Oversight Board is fast-tracking two cases about Israel-Hamas war content

    Meta’s Oversight Board says it will fast-track two cases dealing with content takedowns on Facebook and Instagram related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

  • This handy leg massager is 'terrific for sore calves' — at $82, it's nearly 40% off, today only

    Quinear's home device has 8,500 perfect reviews, too.

  • Realme's GT5 Pro phone can unlock itself by reading your palm

    Realme's GT5 Pro smartphone can be unlocked with your palm print, and you can even control it using gestures.

  • ‘Masked Singer’ ironically sends home rock legend on rock ‘n’ roll night

    One of rock 'n' roll's Big Bad Belters gets the boot — on Rock Night, of all things.

  • Meta's AI characters are now live across its US apps, with support for Bing Search and better memory

    Earlier this year, Meta introduced a set of AI characters, including those based on real-life celebs including the likes of Paris Hilton, MrBeast, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Snoop Dog and others, which users could chat with across Meta's apps. Today, the company announced its 28 AI characters are fully rolled out across the U.S. for people to chat with across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. In addition, the company said more of its AI characters will support search powered by Bing and it will begin experimenting with "long-term memory" in several -- meaning, the characters will learn and remember your conversation when it's over.

  • Dak Prescott's contract talks, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.

  • Pistons' losing streak reaches 18 games after loss to Grizzlies: When will they break it?

    The Pistons are 10 losses from tying the longest streak in NBA history.

  • Unexpected bills? Here's how to calculate your minimum credit card payment if money's tight

    Understanding how to calculate a minimum credit card payment and how it can impact your financial well-being is crucial for developing responsible credit habits.

  • Sydney-based generative AI art platform Leonardo.Ai raises $31M

    Sydney, Australia-based Leonardo.Ai is one of the latest generative AI startups to raise funding. Today, the AI art production platform for consumers and enterprise users announced a $31 million USD round from investors, including Blackbird, Side Stage Ventures, Smash Capital, TIRTA Ventures, Gaorong Capital and Samsung Next.