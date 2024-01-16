The Morning After: If you want to test Apple’s Vision Pro, it’ll take some time

After a fairly long wait, Apple’s debut mixed reality headset — its first new device since the Apple Watch — is almost here. The Vision Pro launches on February 2, and to ensure it fits as well in demos as it will in real life, you’ll have to put most of an hour aside to play.

TMA (Apple)

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, customers who ask for a demo will have to go through face scans and the assembly of a custom Vision Pro, before sitting through a walkthrough of the interface, controls and device calibration. Apple Store employees will even scan glasses to figure out lens prescriptions for the Vision Pro. All of that could well burn through any intrigue and excitement for the headset, but at least you’ll get a meaty 25-minute demo.

If you’re planning to buy a Vision Pro in-store without trying, you maverick, you’ll still have to go through the face scans. However, you can jump through the rest of the hoops in your own time back home.

– Mat Smith

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

The ASUS AirVision M1 glasses give you big virtual screens in a travel-friendly package

Uber shuts down alcohol delivery service Drizly, three years after its purchase

Watch The Morning After: CES Edition

The best tech support helplines for seniors

It can save farmers from frequently checking mothers.

It’s not what we expected from a camera maker, but if Canon can make an album of music to concentrate to, why can’t Nikon detect when cows are about to give birth?

Its AI monitoring system, which costs 900,000 yen per year ($6,200) for a farm with around 100 cows, consists of a security-style camera married to an AI system. It’ll ping the farmer’s phone when the system detects a calf is due. Apparently, it can detect signs exhibited by pregnant cows about five hours ahead of labor.

Continue reading.

Federal officials said the company can bypass the ban after a redesign.

According to a letter from Masimo, the company in a patent dispute against Apple, to an appeals court judge, the latter’s latest Watches can skirt the recent import ban by removing the Blood Oxygen app from Apple Watch units sold in the US. According to 9to5Mac, this won’t affect those who already have an Apple Watch with pulse oximetry features. Apple will likely roll out a new version of the Blood Oxygen app to affected units once it resolves the patent problem.

Continue reading.

And Copilot GPTs for specialized tasks.

TMA (Microsoft)

It’s been almost a year since Microsoft launched its ChatGPT-powered Bing Chat — now just called Copilot. So it’s time to make money, of course! Like OpenAI did with ChatGPT as its popularity grew, Microsoft is launching Copilot Pro, a $20 monthly subscription that gives access to the very latest ChatGPT releases, as well as access to Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps and other new features.

What might be more interesting for power users, though, is Copilot GPT, a new feature that lets you tweak the AI chatbot around specific topics, including fitness and cooking. Pro users will also eventually be able to create their own Copilot GPTs.

Continue reading.