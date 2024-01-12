The Morning After: Introducing the Best of CES 2024

It’s the end of our CES coverage, wrapping up the week with more deep dives from the tech show and introducing our Best of CES 2024 winners .

This year, rather than award specific category prizes, possibly in categories lacking competition (or anything good enough), we’ve announced a group of winners across multiple categories. We still attempted to see as many products and devices as possible, whether it was laptops, mobile devices and smart home gear or cars and accessibility innovations.

You should check out the full slate of winners, but our Best of Show went to GE Profile’s Smart Indoor Smoker. I know: CES is more typically a TV show or car show, but sometimes it’s niche products that win us over.

TMA (GE Profile)

The Smart Indoor Smoker is a countertop device that makes proper barbecue in your kitchen without filling your home with smoke. It moves air around the food to impart maximum smokiness, without letting airflow out. When your brisket, chicken or whatever is done, a filtration and catalyst system draws the smoke down, eventually expelling it as warm air. It’s not small, but it’s stylish and simple to use, with a low barrier to entry for anyone tempted to try smoking their own food. The device could also impart an impressive level of smokiness in only a few hours.

Make sure you check out all the winners right here . Expect a few more stories from the team today and over the weekend, but for me, it’s time to leave Las Vegas. Until next year!

— Mat Smith

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

CES 2024: The Pebble Flow is an all-electric trailer for the EV age

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders require a FaceID scan with an iPhone or iPad

Formula E 2024 preview

The year of the passkey is still far away

Engadget Podcast: AI steals the show at CES 2024

They can't all be winners.

TMA (Engadget)

A little secret: I love the strange gadgets, services and concepts we unearth at CES, more so than all the premium TVs, car tech and beefed-up laptops. There are thousands of exhibitors peddling their wares, trying to find a market for things no one has dreamed up before. Here are a few favorites from CES 2024. Weird doesn’t mean bad. It just means weird.

Continue reading.

LG’s greatest hits, vacuum packed into a trailer.

TMA (Engadget)

The LG Bon Voyage concept trailer packs so many of LG’s CES greatest hits, retooled and restyled for near-future camping that’s both incredibly comfortable and… unlikely. LG Labs’ inexplicable capsule coffee machine, the Duobo, which looks like a moon lander, nestles inside the trailer, alongside a microwave. The fridge, however, you get into from the outside. A pull-out table, on the other side of the door, has a built-in inductive burner. There’s a giant OLED screen above another pull-out surface, and at the rear of the trailer, there’s a portable karaoke set, with two wireless mics and a speaker. Oh, and cocktail accouterments on either side. Do I have to repeat myself? Glamping.

Continue reading.

CES 2024 showed how the tech is finally getting there.

This year’s CES has shown that the solar power industry has moved beyond its old limitations. Cost for solar panels and batteries has fallen dramatically in the last few years, making it an easier sell.

The new EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra, the company’s flagship whole-home backup, can pump out 7,200W. The company claims the unit is strong enough to power a three-ton central air unit, one of the most demanding appliances in the home. Plus, because it’s modular, you can add up to three units to the same home for a cumulative output of 21.6kW — and, with enough batteries, a total storage capacity of 90kWh.

Solix, Anker’s big battery division, showed off its new F3800 portable power station, which can pump out a peak of 6,000W — enough to juice an EV.

Continue reading.