The Morning After: Nothing’s Phone 2 is coming to the US for $599

If you’re looking for a phone a little more unique than just another iPhone or Galaxy, Nothing is happy to oblige. With its second phone, it’s finally launching in the US. This time, it’s a flagship device, with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, bigger screen and better cameras. The Nothing Phone 2 has updated 50MP primary and ultra-wide rear cams, with 2X super-res digital zoom and object tracking.

TMA

Nothing is playing to its custom-software strengths, with deeper customization in its low-key dot-matrix fonts and design. There are more advanced widgets, like shortcuts to quick settings, and a new array of custom color themes to stretch you beyond white, black and red. You can also set up an “essential app” that lights up a region of the phone’s glyph lighting on the back when it has notifications. This means you could prioritize WhatsApp or text messages with a special visual flourish, separate from all the other smartphone notifications.

Despite those upgrades, the Nothing Phone 2 will be a competitive $599 when it arrives in the US on July 17th at 4 AM ET. Expect to hear our impressions very soon.

– Mat Smith

​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for 2023

Tesla reportedly suspected Musk was using company funds to build a literal glass house

New ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ trailer teases a full-on ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ reunion

Meta now lets you make video calls using a cartoon avatar

A judge has rejected the FTC’s injunction.

A judge has rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request for a preliminary injunction to prevent Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley wrote the acquisition "has been described as the largest in tech history," and it deserved to be scrutinized. She noted Microsoft's commitment to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation and deals the company has to bring its games and Activision Blizzard titles to Nintendo Switch and cloud gaming services. Later yesterday, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has also agreed to take a break from its legal battle to negotiate a compromise that could allow the deal to move forward. It might finally all happen.

Continue reading

‘You will never ever have the chance to acquire again.’

The first Rolls-Royce EV, the Spectre, is going on sale soon at a cool $425,000 – and at that price, purchasing slots will be limited, to say the least. But any buyers planning to flip one for a quick profit may want to think twice. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said the company will ban for life anyone attempting to resell their Spectre for profit. It’s not the first to make a move like this. Last year, GM said it would ban buyers from flipping Hummer EVs, Corvette Z06s and other vehicles within 12 months, under the threat of limiting the transferability of certain warranties.

Continue reading.

It’s even larger than the company's highest-end OLED models.

Samsung has introduced an 83-inch model to its relatively affordable S90C series. The 4K screen shares the smaller models' 144Hz QD-OLED panel technology, AI-powered HDR mapping, Dolby Atmos support and soundbar syncing. The 83-inch S90C will be available for $5,400 (affordable?). That's a lot more than the 77-inch TV's $3,600 price. However, there's no high-end S95C equivalent of this 83-inch size – at least not yet.

Continue reading.

It wants other companies to make them instead.

Intel is bowing out of its own mini PCs. The chip designer has confirmed it's ending its "direct investment" in its Next Unit of Compute (NUC) business. Instead, the company plans to help partners to create NUCs in its stead. The company doesn't explain why it's ending production of first-party NUC machines, but it’s likely because of the bleak computer market, prompted by both a rough economy and the early pandemic surge in sales.

Continue reading.

Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace will modify their designs for new purposes.

TMA

In 2022, NASA chose Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace to develop next-gen spacesuits to finally replace the decades-old gear astronauts are still using. Now, the space agency has expanded its existing contracts and is giving them $5 million apiece to design and develop new spacesuits not included in the original orders. Axiom unveiled a prototype for its original order in March, showcasing a suit with joints, which allow wearers to move around with ease, and a helmet equipped with a light and an HD camera.

Continue reading.