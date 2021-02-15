The Morning After: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 arrives February 25th

The Morning After

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget

NVIDIA has set a release date for the GeForce RTX 3060, but the wait won't be the biggest challenge. The $329 mid-tier GPU, the first at this price to feature ray tracing, will be available on February 25th at 12PM ET. You won’t be able to pick up a Founders Edition this time, however, and will have to settle for a third-party video card. While some Reddit users have been able to grab the GPU as it inadvertently appeared on store shelves early in Europe and Asia, the challenge will be finding the RTX 3060 in stock. NVIDIA has been dealing with GPU shortages for months, due to both a surge of cryptocurrency mining and limited demand.

That’s why it resumed selling years-old cards, just to have something available. The company is re-releasing older GPUs including the GTX 1050 Ti and the RTX 2060 to its partners, but it has pointed out that both cards were not technically at the end of their life, “so ‘reviving’ seems like the wrong terminology to use here,” it said. Of course.

What if you want a more up-to-date GPU? Production isn't expected to improve until late April. Elsewhere in tech, we’ve got the latest iPhone rumors, a new Chevy Bolt and automakers that aren’t afraid of Apple. 

— Mat Smith

Apple's next iPhone might have an always-on display

And maybe improved ultra-wide cameras.

Engadget

According to AppleInsider, well-known leaker Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro have shared a flurry of next-gen iPhone leaks, focusing on an always-on display. Reportedly, a battery-efficient 120Hz display will mimic your iPhone’s current lock screen, to an extent, and deliver a handful of information without any input, much like what you see on some Android handsets, usually if they have an OLED display. Only the battery and clock would be consistently visible, but a "bar and icons" would show your notifications. Other points suggest an iterative update with improved cameras, a more powerful MagSafe connection between your phone and accessories and maybe a grippier, matte-effect Pro phone. Continue reading.

DJI's future first-person-view drone looks like this

The goggles and even the controller get upgraded.

Engadget

DJI hasn’t even announced a cinematic first-person drone, but regardless, Dominion Drones briefly shared a video (reposted by SpiderMonkey FPV) of the FPV Combo, which brings together a high-speed drone (rumored to reach a top speed of 93MPH), first-person view goggles (lighter than before) and a controller that, well, wouldn’t look out of place connected to a games console.

Dominion didn't fly the drone to test its rumored 93MPH top speed. However, the clip shows the high-up first-person camera as well as additional front- and downward-facing sensors that are likely meant to help dodge obstacles. The new controller has sculpted grips, while the new racing goggles are apparently lighter than their predecessor’s. It looks like the new drone was built for racing. Continue reading.

Chevy's 2022 Bolt EV redesign includes an entirely new model

The larger Bolt EUV will be Chevy’s first with 'Super Cruise' hands-free steering.

Engadget

Chevy’s 2022 redesign isn’t just an update to the Bolt EV’s features and capabilities, it includes a new, SUV-sized variant, dubbed the Bolt EUV. Under the hood, the 2022 Bolt EV and EUV are functionally similar. They use the same 65W, 288-cell lithium-ion battery pack and identical single front 200 HP (150kW) electric motor. Differences come from the form factor. The Bolt EUV offers its passengers a longer wheelbase, more headspace and higher ride height. It is also the first Chevy vehicle to offer the company’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assist feature, allowing hands-free driving along some 200,000 miles of mapped North American roads. Continue reading.

VW is 'not afraid' of an Apple car

Whether or not that view holds is another story.

If Apple does go ahead with an electric car, Volkswagen isn’t worried about it. According to Reuters, VW chief Herbert Diess told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that his company was "not afraid" of an Apple car. The auto industry isn't a tech sector you can "take over at a single stroke," the CEO said. He’s probably right, but let us remember the lessons learned by Palm... Continue reading.

