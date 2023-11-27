The Morning After: Our pick of the best Cyber Monday deals

If nothing took your breath (and money) away on Black Friday, Cyber Monday’s here to deliver many of the same deals , all over again. One notable pick: If you buy an Apple gift card totaling $100 or more from the retailer, you can get $15 in Amazon store credit on top.

There’s also an Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo IV for $439 at Walmart. The console typically costs $500 alone, so it’s a substantial discount. There are also decent deals on VPN services, streaming services, like Peacock, and even Audible.

I went crazy and bought Anker’s pocketable Nano Power Bank . It’s USB-C — and so is my new iPhone.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Steam Deck LCD review (2023): Still one of the best handheld PCs

Doctor Who: The Star Beast reminds us that money isn’t everything

Hitting the Books: Black hole behavior suggests Dr. Who’s Tardis trick is theoretically possible

Airbnb, Netflix and Microsoft reportedly pulled millions worth of advertising.

According to The New York Times, more than 100 brands and advertisers such as political candidates, have fully paused their ads on X, while dozens more are considering pulling their campaigns. If advertisers don’t come back, X could lose up to $75 million in ad revenue earnings this year.

The documents reportedly track how X would be affected by brands leaving the website, following Elon Musk’s controversial tweet agreeing with an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Media watchdog Media Matters published a report showing ads on the website right next to antisemitic content. After the incidents, IBM, Apple and Disney quickly pulled their ads from X. And Lionsgate specifically cited Musk’s tweet as its reason for suspending its advertising campaigns. According to the NYT report, Airbnb has halted over $1 million worth of advertising on X, and Netflix has pulled $3 million in ads.

It’ll pack the latest Snapdragon processor.

As OnePlus approaches its 10th anniversary in December, it’s launching a new flagship phone in Shenzhen, China, at 2:30PM on December 5 to mark the occasion. The OnePlus 12 has a striking resemblance to its predecessor, though the camera island’s color now matches the body. Expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a new Sony sensor for the 50-megapixel main camera and a 64-megapixel, 3X periscopic telephoto camera.

Its latest fundraising plan involves an app that requires two phones.

TMA (Amico)

Intellivision’s long-delayed retro gaming system isn’t going to arrive anytime soon. The company says it doesn’t have enough money to build the Amico console in volume. Intellivision unveiled the project in 2018, said it would arrive two years later and raised millions from folks who put down a (refundable) $100 deposit. Since then, Intellivision has faced disaster after disaster, and there’s still no indication of when the Amico will be available.

