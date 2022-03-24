The Morning After: Our verdict on Apple's Studio Display

Apple’s new display is here, ready for the Mac aficionados unwilling to deck their workstation in anything less than brushed metal and soft corners. The Studio Display is a bit brighter than the 5K iMac; otherwise it's the same 27-inch screen. That does mean it lacks features we’ve seen on the latest MacBook Pros, like ProMotion refresh rate and Mini-LED backlighting.

There is an A13 Bionic chip to drive its webcam (which needs the help) and augment its speakers. For the $1,599 price, though, it’s missing some pretty standard features, like an adjustable stand, HDR and high refresh rates. If you want a Mac screen and don’t want to pay more than $2,000, it may still be the best fit. Read our full review here.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

The ad-supported series include 'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Heartland.'

YouTube is letting users in the US stream thousands of free ad-supported TV shows like Hell's Kitchen, Heartland and Unsolved Mysteries. YouTube plans to offer around 4,000 free TV episodes on top of the 1,500 movies already available . This month, it added a raft of new movie titles, including Gone in Sixty Seconds, Runaway Bride and Legally Blonde, now available to stream for free with ads.

Story continues

Continue reading.

Sony teased the feature will arrive in a few months.

Variable refresh rate (VRR) is coming to the PlayStation 5 in the "coming months," Sony announced . If you have an HDMI 2.1-compatible TV or PC monitor, it will dynamically sync the display refresh rate to the PS5 console's graphical output, Sony explained in a blog post. The feature is long overdue. VRR has been available on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles since they debuted. VRR will help minimize visual artifacts, like screen tearing, offering a more consistently smooth picture.

Continue reading.

It’s a Spotify-enabled Bluetooth speaker.

TMA

IKEA has unveiled the Vappeby Bluetooth speaker with a Spotify Tap button that doubles as an outdoor lamp, confirming an FCC filing we saw last year. With IP65 dust and water splash resistance, it's designed to illuminate outdoor parties, BBQs, etc. with LED light while delivering 360-degree sound. The new model is now available to order for $65 in blue or gray.

Continue reading.

The Phone 1 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon and run a modified version of Android.

As teased, Nothing will release its first smartphone this summer and, in the usual marketing style of its CEO, OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing shared a handful of details while promising to reveal more soon. The phone will run Nothing OS, a modified version of Android that “captures the best features” of Google’s mobile OS while distilling it “to just the essentials.” Which I guess are two ways of saying the same thing. It’s a huge challenge to launch a new smartphone in a land of Galaxies, Pixels and iPhones, but I was pleasantly surprised with Nothing’s slick Ear 1 wireless buds. The company could pretty much win me over with a transparent smartphone, to be honest.

Continue reading.