The Morning After: Samsung pays tribute to its flip phone past with limited-edition foldable

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro, a limited-edition foldable that pays homage to the SGH-E700 (AKA the SGH-E715 in the US), which came out 20 years ago in 2003. It has the same indigo blue and silver color combo as the original and a few special widgets, but it’s otherwise the same foldable flip phone from earlier this year. This special edition will go on sale in Korea and several countries in Europe, but not the US.

The SGH-E700 was Samsung’s first mobile phone with an integrated antenna and became a certified hit, selling more than 10 million units. Weirdly, this isn’t even the first time Samsung has tugged at nostalgia strings with this phone: in 2007, Samsung effectively reissued the same phone with new radios as a nostalgia play, even though it was only four years old at the time.

Exactly one year has passed since Elon Musk, fresh off a months-long legal battle that forced him to buy the company, strolled into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink. We weren’t entirely sure what to expect. But there was no shortage of predictions about just how messy and chaotic Twitter might become under Musk’s leadership. The biggest twist, however, might be Meta making its Twitter rival, Threads, into a viable (if flawed) alternative. Karissa Bell walks through what did (and didn’t) happen when Musk took charge.

Threads aims to be the place for public conversations online.

Threads was missing a lot of features users would expect from a service similar to Twitter (now X) when it launched. But over the past few months, it has added more new features, but as it still doesn’t have an API, third-party developers can’t create features with hooks into their services. For example, local transport agencies can’t automatically post service alerts when a train is delayed.

According to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, though, Threads is working on an API for developers — he just has some reservations. He’s concerned the API’s launch could mean “a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content.” Mosseri may be hinting at the early days of Threads, where people’s feeds were dominated by brands and accounts with (presumably) social media staffers posting up a storm.

The figure was revealed in the DOJ’s antitrust trial against the search giant.

Google VP Prabhakar Raghavan testified the company paid $26.3 billion in 2021 for maintaining default search engine status and acquiring traffic. Most of that likely went to Apple, in order to remain the default search option on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Raghavan, who was testifying as part of the DOJ’s ongoing antitrust suit against the company, said Google’s search advertising made $146.4 billion in revenue in 2021, which puts the $26 billion it paid for default status in perspective. The executive added that default status made up the lion’s share of what it pays to acquire traffic.

The night time is the right time for new iMacs and laptops.

Apple’s holding another streaming event today, Monday October 30, at 8PM ET. Yes, that’s in the dead of night, and you can watch the stream on YouTube, on Apple’s website and on Apple TV devices. Here’s what you can expect to see .

