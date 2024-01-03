The Morning After: Samsung schedules its Galaxy S24 event for January 17

Samsung threw a dart at the year’s calendar and chose January 17. Yes, its next Unpacked event is coming earlier this year and will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose. The event, usually held in February, is typically when Samsung reveals its latest array of flagship smartphones. At this point we’ll see the Galaxy S24 – unless the company shakes up the numbering – and I remember the S8!*

This is all broadly unofficial, though. Samsung typically isn’t explicit about what it’ll reveal (unless it’s bantering about foldables “unfolding”). If you’re feeling risky, the company has already started a “pre-reserve” program where you can register your email address to pre-order… something Galaxy flavored.

– Mat Smith

*Yes I know Samsung changed its naming nomenclature to S20 back in 2020, but let me have my fun.

Because it could.

TMA (LG)

LG has teased another reveal for CES: its DukeBox by LG Labs. The audio device combines vacuum tube audio with a transparent OLED panel to control it. Vacuum tubes have been around since 1906, while transparent OLEDs appeared around 2015. Why not put them together? Functionality-wise, it’s a smart speaker with glamor. LG appears to be pitching it at older rich men who stack their books so you can’t see the spines. What a power move.

The website says the states' ID requirement would put users' privacy at risk.

Montana and North Carolina have been leading the list of US states with the highest number of searches for "VPN" over the past few days. Why’s that? New age verification laws were enacted on January 1, and adult websites now either require a copy of visitors' government IDs or have blocked access in the regions altogether.

Pornhub has decided to block users in both states from accessing its website, instead of asking for verification. The other websites owned by its parent company Aylo (formerly MindGeek), including Brazzers, Redtube and YouPorn, are also no longer accessible.

China's BYD was close behind with sales of 1.6 million fully electric cars.

Tesla has unveiled its EV delivery and production figures for 2023, and the company had another banner year. It produced 1.846 million EVs last year and delivered 1.809 million, besting 2022 deliveries by 38 percent. That said, Tesla originally projected it would sell 2 million vehicles in 2023, but revised that figure downward in its October 2023 earnings call. Its EV sales also benefited from several price drops over the last year, with the Model 3 and Model Y most recently dropping to $38,990 and $45,990, respectively.

