The Morning After: Sony whiffs another gaming handheld
Plus, Google’s Apple deal gets exposed and the importance of spell check.
In the history of modern gaming handhelds, Sony was there in the fairly early days with the PSP and Vita. Both were well regarded, if flawed, living and dying long before the age of the Switch and the Steam Deck. So it would be reasonable to expect the new , would be a triumph. Yeah. About that.
Portal is a $200 handheld that can only stream from your own PlayStation 5, either at home or when you’re on the go. There are no local titles, or any bells and whistles for that matter, it’s just a way to play on your own PS5 when the TV isn’t available. Devindra Hardawar .
If your internet connection isn’t rock-solid, then the Portal isn’t very useful, especially when you can pick up a mobile handheld dock for a lot less cash. It doesn’t help that Sony’s not the best at perfectly integrating its hardware and software, so things you might expect to be seamless are anything but. , but if you’re a Sony diehard, it might be best to hide behind your hands while you do so.
The biggest stories you might have missed
It’s common knowledge that Google pays Apple a king’s ransom to be the default search engine on Safari. What is less well known is . The news accidentally let slip during a recent hearing, despite both companies’ insistence the figure remain strictly confidential. Oops.
Volvo’s first fully electric minivan, the EM90, which it describes as a “living room on the move,” . Based on the Zeekr 009, it includes plush reclining chairs, air suspension and external noise cancellation. The range is no slouch, either, with a promised 450 miles on a single charge, if you can believe those sorts of promises.
There are plenty of words a respectable newsletter writer can’t use when describing how people behave online. You’ll just have to imagine how I’d like to describe the operators and members of an . It’s not just creepy requests for celebrities, which would be bad enough, either, since reporters also found requests for fakes of private citizens.
2023 has been an odd year for the gaming industry, pairing the highest highs with the . . It speaks volumes about the quality of the year’s run that it’s hard to identify a nailed-on winner for Game of the Year.
ASUS has reminded us all why it’s important to double check your work in case an error gets through. . But a misprint means the units instead bear the name EVANGENLION, which probably makes them even more of a collector’s item than they were before.