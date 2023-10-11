The Morning After: Sony’s smaller PS5 has a detachable disc drive.

Somehow, it’s already time for remodeled current-generation consoles. A new PS5 model has the same horsepower, but its detachable drive means you can buy the Digital Edition and add the drive later as an $80 accessory. Sony has also increased internal storage to a 1TB SSD, which should be more forgiving than the original’s 670GB of accessible storage on an 825GB drive... but not by much.

Sony

Improvements go beyond the detachable disc drive. It apparently runs 30 percent quieter and is roughly 20 percent lighter. The new design uses four cover panels (the top is glossy and the sides are matte). Both models include a horizontal stand, but there will eventually be a vertical option too. The Digital Edition will cost $450, and it’s $500 for the model with the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc drive. The new PS5s will start shipping in November in the US, and Sony says it will roll out globally in the following months.

— Mat Smith

All the best October Prime Day deals in one place.

Prime Day sales are chaos. Amazon sells… everything. Fortunately, we have a team of editors and writers perusing the retailer, gathering the best deals for the best tech. Sure, there’s a lot of Amazon-branded hardware (Kindles, Echos, etc.), but we’ve got great portable speakers, wireless headphones and some of the top-rated smartphones from the likes of Samsung and Google. Here are all the best deals, in one convenient link.

The BBC is releasing its grip on its cash cow.

The BBC announced it will finally add every available classic episode of Doctor Who, and all of its spin-offs, to iPlayer. Every episode of the classic series, plus spin-offs like The Sarah Jane Adventures, Torchwood and Class, will be available November 1. With over 800 episodes, it’s a lot of TARDIS and a lot of Daleks. (And in case I need to remind you again, I’m not that Matt Smith.)

A slick, gamer-focused twist on the WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds.

Engadget

If you want your wireless buds to match your updated PS5, you might be interested in Sony’s Inzone Buds. They use the same drivers as the highly regarded WF-1000XM5, so they sound great. You also get support for Sony’s excellent active noise cancellation tech, an ambient sound mode and optimized sound quality when streaming game audio. The Inzone buds cost $200, $100 less than the WF-1000XM5s, making them an interesting option, aside from the PlayStation-matching design.

