The Morning After: Why the iPhone SE is the 'best budget smartphone'

Earth Day 2020 is over, but if you’d like to keep the celebration going at home then we have some advice. Nicole Lee has curated a list of apps that focus on environmentally friendly activities, while Andrew Tarantola has the inside line on live streams that showcase nature in all its majesty, even if you can’t actually experience it firsthand.

Apple iPhone SE review (2020)

Chris Velazco explains why this is “the best budget smartphone out there.”

After a few years away, the iPhone SE is back. For 2020, the name is attached to an iPhone 8-style device that has been updated with the same A13 Bionic chipset as in the iPhone 11 family. With a starting price of $399, it provides an impressive amount of performance and camera wizardry without breaking the bank.

Zoom 5.0 update will bring much-needed security upgrades

This is just one part of a 90-day plan to improve the platform.

A worldwide response to the coronavirus pandemic caused a surge in users for Zoom’s conferencing setup and also uncovered some unsettling flaws. As part of its response to security and privacy concerns, the company will release version 5.0 of its software this week with upgraded encryption and improved host controls, which include the ability to “report a user.” Make sure you grab that as soon as it’s released.

Motorola's flagship plans take shape with the $1,000 Edge+

The original plan was to reveal this at MWC.

Four years after its last true flagship phone, Motorola is back with the Edge+. While leaks spoiled most of the surprise, the official spec list is pretty good: a Snapdragon 865 with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage, support for mmWave and sub-6 5G, an 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging.

It also adds an Infinity Edge display with some software tweaks intended to make it more usable and useful than curved-edge devices we’ve seen in the past. Chris Velazco has thorough first impressions of the device, and some bad news -- this high-end version with its $1,000+ price is exclusive to Verizon (Engadget’s parent company).

Microsoft's Flight Simulator won't require a super-powerful PC rig

But if you can, it may be time to upgrade.

One of the most anticipated games this year is Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020. Not only do the graphics look lush and detailed, but it’ll simulate the entire flying world, including 37,000 real-world airports, real-life air traffic and up-to-date weather conditions.