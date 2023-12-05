A day earlier than teased, Rockstar has released the first official trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment in arguably the biggest AAA game series. As indicated by a recent teaser image , GTA VI will be set in Leonida, Rockstar’s take on Florida, and largely centered on Vice City, the series’ stand in for Miami. Unlike GTA: Vice City’s ’80s flavor, it’s a contemporary world.

The game will have a playable female character for the first time in the modern incarnation of the franchise, and we get swampy areas, inspired by Florida’s National Park, and almost as swampy strip clubs. It is GTA, after all. The game will launch in 2025. Take a look right here.

Maybe the only vlogging camera you need.

It’s a bit niche: a standalone gimbal camera from a company you’ve heard of. DJI’s Osmo Pocket line isn’t for everyone, but the company continues to evolve and hone these portable cameras. Three years after the Pocket 2, the Osmo Pocket 3 has some big improvements, including a large 1-inch sensor that improves image quality significantly, especially in low light. There’s also a bigger screen that flips sideways, plus advanced subject tracking. However, in true 2023 style, it’s more expensive than its predecessor.

The chatbot could reveal personal information when asked to repeat words.

Last week, a team of researchers published a paper showing it could get ChatGPT to inadvertently reveal bits of data, including people’s phone numbers, email addresses and dates of birth it was trained on by asking it to repeat words “forever.” Doing this now is a violation of ChatGPT’s terms of service, according to a report in 404 Media and Engadget’s own testing. There’s no language in OpenAI’s content policy, however, that prohibits users from asking the service to repeat words forever. Under Terms of Use, OpenAI states users may not “use any automated or programmatic method to extract data or output from the Services” — but simply prompting the ChatGPT to repeat word forever is not automation or programmatic.

The rear-wheel-drive Model 3 will only receive half the credit.

Tesla has now announced that two of its models won’t qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit as of January 1, 2024. As our sister site TechCrunch pointed out, Tesla’s website currently has a top banner claiming tax credit “reductions likely for certain vehicles in 2024,” urging customers to “take delivery by 12/31” to qualify for the full claim.

According to the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) rules, vehicles using battery components 50 percent made or assembled in the US qualify for the first half of the tax credit, i.e., $3,750. The cars can only get the remaining half of the credit if their manufacturer sources at least 40 percent of their critical minerals in the US or its free trade partners. China isn’t one of those partners.

