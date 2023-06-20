The Morning After: The verdict on Google’s Pixel Tablet

Maybe Android tablets aren’t dead after all. Maybe they just needed a smart display dock and a beguiling kickstand/hanger… thing to make them more functional. According to Engadget’s Cherlynn Low, the $500 Pixel Tablet is not a particularly exciting tablet, but it is an intriguing smart display.

TMA

With its charging speaker dock and $80 case, Google presents a far more compelling proposition. There are some unusual quirks, especially with Chromecasting, but it’s a stylish hybrid display with a lot going for it. Check out the full review right here.

– Mat Smith

The Morning After isn’t just a newsletter – it’s also a daily podcast. Get our daily audio briefings, Monday through Friday, by subscribing right here.

The biggest stories you might have missed

Apple Watch Series 8 is back on sale for $329

The best smart scales for 2023

Opera's generative AI-infused browser is ready for the masses

It's also looking to see if it can legally 'take actions' against them.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel wants to open a formal Notice of Inquiry into the impact of internet data caps on consumers. The regulator will also consider "taking action" to ensure data caps don't harm competition or impact access to broadband services.

"Internet access is no longer nice-to-have, but need-to-have for everyone, everywhere," Rosenworcel said. "When we need access to the internet, we aren’t thinking about how much data it takes to complete a task, we just know it needs to get done.” Rosenworcel would be unable to take any action on data caps at the moment, though. The FCC currently has just four members (two Democrats and two Republicans), as the Senate refused to confirm President Biden's first nominee, Gigi Sohn, and she subsequently withdrew her name for consideration.

Continue reading.

Scribble to your heart’s content.

TMA

E Ink tablets combine the feeling of writing in a regular notebook with many of the conveniences of digitized documents. With them, you can take with you and scribble all of your notes on one device. Unlike regular tablets and styli, though, E Ink tablets are nowhere near as ubiquitous – they remain a worthwhile purchase to only a very select group of people. Is that you? And if so, what are your best options?

Continue reading.

Season six brings plenty of old and new elements to the series.

In the three years since Black Mirror's previous season, we've had a global pandemic, watched a US president trigger a mob attack on the Capitol and we’re talking about AI everywhere. According to Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar, season six of Black Mirror, which hit Netflix last week, is the series at its best: shocking, incisive and often hilarious.

Continue reading.

Galaxy S20, 21 and S22 owners can replace the screen, back glass and charging ports.

Samsung has announced its self-repair program is now available in the UK and other European countries, after launching in the US last year. Users can access tools and parts needed to fix supported devices, namely the Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 smartphones, along with the Galaxy Book Pro regular and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops.

In addition to the UK, the program will be available in Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Samsung collaborated with iFixit in the US, but parts distributors ASWO and 2Service will handle sales and distribution of the repair kits in Europe.

Continue reading.