The Morning After: What to expect at Apple’s Wonderlust iPhone event today

Apple’s annual iPhone event kicks off today, so if you can’t stand the company’s presentations or devices, you might want to disconnect this afternoon. But for anyone interested in what the most influential tech hardware company is doing, expect to see a new iPhone… obviously.

All the iPhone 15 models (except for perhaps a new SE) could shift from the notch to the Dynamic Island cutout, which debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. There were rumors of an iPhone Ultra, but we’re now expecting that next year.

TMA

Rumors also suggest the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could switch to titanium frames from stainless steel. This upgrade could make the new pro hardware “stronger, lighter and more premium,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The Pro Max model could well get a camera upgrade to a new periscope lens, using a prism to fold light, leading to an optical zoom of 5x to 6x without making the phone beefier.

The company may phase out the Lightning port with the iPhone 15, making a long-awaited switch to USB-C and addressing European Union rules regarding unified charging ports. We may also see USB-C friendly AirPod cases too, if not entirely new AirPods.

Expect minor Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra updates too, with a shift to the S9 chip, marking the product’s first real processor upgrade since 2020. However, watchOS 10 — arguably the biggest software update so far for the wearable — should change how we use the Apple Watch.

We’ll be there in person, reporting and handling all the new hardware, and you can watch along right here.

– Mat Smith

You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

What we bought: The self-emptying litter box that’ll also empty your bank account

Hitting the Books: Meet Richard Arkwright, the world’s first tech titan

Apple event: How to watch the iPhone 15 reveal

Forza Motorsport preview: A warm welcome for casual racing fans

It’s a crowdfunded project.

TMA

Logitech just announced a new webcam called the Reach, with a flexible and articulating arm. There’s a button for vertical movement and lossless zoom up to 4.3x, with a grip to move the camera along the vertical plane. Logitech’s being a bit cagey about pricing and availability, but there’s a survey on the official site that indicates a discounted price of $300 to $400 for early adopters. As a note, the Streamcam costs around $180 by itself. The Reach won’t be sold via official means: Logitech is turning to Indiegogo Enterprise to fund the camera. Ah yes, the poor struggling startup that is 41-year-old Logitech, with revenues of over $5 billion in the last year alone.

Continue reading.

400-plus miles of range.

TMA

Sure, this is a concept car. Gorgeous, presumably insanely expensive to build, but it also teases vehicles that could change everything you’ve come to expect about acceptable range from an electric car. The Concept CLA inherits a lot from the not-for-sale Vision EQXX, but this car is a lot more ready for production and should be a lot more affordable. The current CLA is one of the most affordable Mercedes-Benz cars you can buy – and this EV might not break the bank, either.

Continue reading.

Kindles are no longer your only option.

E-readers combine the best of paper and computers, and while Amazon’s Kindle ecosystem dominates this market, there are some worthy competitors – especially useful if you have an aversion to Amazon’s stranglehold on books. Other companies, particularly Kobo, now make solid ebook readers that might be better for your needs. We tested out some of the best e-readers, and we have some surprising recommendations.

Continue reading.

The Information says TSMC can only package advanced chips in Taiwan.

Apple chief Tim Cook previously announced the tech giant will purchase chips for its key products from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) new factory in Phoenix, Arizona. It seemed like a huge win for the Biden administration, which signed the CHIPS Act into law last year to boost US manufacturing and lessen its reliance on overseas suppliers. Now, The Information reports that even though the components for Apple’s chips will be manufactured in the US, they’ll still have to be sent back to TSMC’s home country for assembly. The factory in Arizona apparently doesn’t have the facilities to package – the final part of chip assembly – its customers’ more advanced silicon.

Continue reading.