  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The most important thing we can is to provide mental health support to students: Calif. superintendent

Reggie Wade
·Writer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Providing mental-health support is one the most important things schools can do to help children returning to in-person learning this fall, says Tony Thurmond, California state superintendent of public instruction.

“There’s no question this has been probably the toughest time that most of us will experience in our lifetimes, and our kids have felt it like the rest of us. We’ve been socially isolated and we’ve seen among our students an increase in depression and in some cases suicide. So we know that right now, the most important thing we can do, especially as we’re celebrating mental-health awareness month this month, is to provide mental health support and social support for our students,” he told Yahoo Finance Live. 

One of the biggest problems with virtual learning amid the pandemic has been the number of children missing from virtual learning. Thurmond tells Yahoo Finance that educators must reach out to the communities most impacted by the pandemic.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to re-engage our families, bring them back. Some of our families are afraid to come back. We’ve seen this in the LatinX community and the African-American community communities that were the hardest hit by the pandemic. And those who lost a lot — family members — many are concerned about coming back, but we’re sending messages to families that we have access to vaccines and rapid COVID and that it is safe to be back based on the research that we now have,” he said.

California is not only looking to address the mental health of school-age children but also young adults as well. Thurmond says that the state is working through a potential $3 billion investment in mental health services for young people from birth through age 25.

Helping people access care is another hurdle, Thurmond says. “We have to work through the stigma. We have to make sure families are aware of it. One of the biggest challenges in the pandemic is the limit on computers and access to the internet. That also means limits on telehealth for families who would need access to mental health providers,” he explained.

Thurmond tells Yahoo Finance that it is not only the students returning to school who will need mental and emotional support but also teachers and staff.

“We have to provide training and professional development to all of our staff. Let’s face it ... they also have experienced trauma coming back to school. Even though we can be open, we know that things are going to be really different and we need to consider that as well. If you’re coming back to school and you’re wearing a face mask, there’s some social distancing. As a people we’re not used to being distanced, we’re used to being connected. And so our social emotional support programs have to be for teachers and for classified staff and for students and families.”

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • This week in Bidenomics: Big government forever

    Biden's first presidential budget offers voters more of the government they don't completely trust.

  • Police officers shouldn't have ‘unfettered discretion’ to make pretextual stops, says former Detroit Police chief

    Former Detroit Police chief Ralph Godbee said the problem is pretextual stops are “not done equally in different communities.”

  • 'Friends' costars Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are distant cousins, according to a genealogy website

    Research done by MyHeritage found that the actors, who starred as love interests Monica and Chandler on "Friends," are related.

  • Half a Trillion Dollars Is Sitting at the Fed Earning Nothing

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank -- earning absolutely nothing.Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility -- a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to steer short-term interest rates -- surged on Thursday to an unprecedented $485.3 billion. And with the forces driving the dollar glut still some way from abating, that figure could climb further, adding fuel to an increasingly complex debate about what the Fed should do with its various tools to keep a rein on policy.While the offering rate on the Fed reverse repo facility is 0%, there is a lack of alternative places to safely stash money for very short periods. On top of that, some of those -- like Treasury bills and market-based repurchase agreements -- have seen their rates fall at times to negative levels, meaning investors are essentially paying for the privilege of putting their money somewhere. Compared to that, 0% doesn’t seem so bad.The RRP facility, as it’s commonly called, is “the only safety valve” for the pressure that’s been building up in money markets, according to Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. “It’s really just holding back the flood of cash coming.”Taper TalkThe massive buildup of dollars in the funding market is in part related to the Fed’s huge monthly bond-buying program, and is therefore providing fodder for the debate about just when and how quickly the Federal Reserve ought to begin dialing back its asset purchases. But the connection between the purchases and short-end dislocations is not straightforward. Many observers doubt that this as an issue that will substantially move the Fed’s position on tapering, and it is the prospects of sustained inflation and interest-rate hikes that are seen as the key drivers of that discussion.“I don’t think tapering is going to solve this,” said Subadra Rajappa, a strategist at Societe Generale SA. “Tapering is only going to add to the confusion. If they taper asset purchases, it’s going to roil global markets.”The enormous amount of fiscal stimulus being pumped into the economy is also playing a role in the glut, as is the need for the Treasury to curtail the amount of money it has on hand so it can meet a looming legal requirement on cash levels that is linked to the reinstatement of the federal debt ceiling.Nowhere to GoThis drawdown in the Treasury general account is not only boosting the amount of cash reserves in the system in search of a home, but the speed at which it’s happening also means there are fewer instruments for short-end investors to buy. That’s because one of the easiest ways to reduce the cash balance is to not issue as many Treasury bills -- the government’s shortest-term instruments -- when the old ones mature.Simply putting the cash to work in a bank account is also not a ready solution, with regulatory constraints spurring some banks to turn away deposits, which instead flow toward money-market funds and feed the abundance.Usage of the Fed’s RRP facility has now exceeded levels typically only seen at key dates in the funding calendar -- even though the current period is not typically a major crunch point. The previous record volume of $474.6 billion took place on Dec. 31, 2015, while the next biggest day was also on the final day of a year. Month-and quarter-end periods have also been known to show some signs of stress, so it’s a distinct possibility that usage will climb again on Friday, the final trading day of this month, although many observers doubt that it will stop there. Results of the next operation are set to be published around 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon New York time.Relieving PressureIndeed, some argue that the facility is doing exactly what it’s supposed to, and that is why the Fed recently increased the amount of business that each organization can do with it, as well as the accessibility of it to new counterparties.By providing a venue for funds, the Fed is relieving some of the downward pressure on front-end rates if everyone had to go into repo or T-bills. And that in turn enables them to keep their key benchmark, the effective fed funds rate, within its goalposts.That rate is currently hovering around 0.06%, in the lower end of the Fed’s zero to 0.25% target range, but still acceptable to officials. A decline in other market-based front-end rates could once again bring to the fore talk of changes to so-called administered rates, the different levels that the Fed sets for excess reserve holdings and the RRP facility. But so long as the front-end remains in check, the Fed also has the option of standing pat.SocGen’s Rajappa doesn’t see a catalyst for them to shift IOER or RRP rates and said that even if the Fed did tweak them “there will still be demand for the reverse repo facility.”(Updates to add timing of next operation.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kim vows to build N. Korea socialism amid US nuclear impasse

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home, state media reported Thursday, as he tries to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions. The comments by Kim, the third member of his family to rule the impoverished nuclear-armed country, come as doubts increase about both North Korea's economy and whether it will engage in serious disarmament talks with Washington. The Biden administration, which took over after dramatic, but ultimately unsuccessful, direct diplomacy between Kim and former President Donald Trump, has described its recent North Korea policy review as “calibrated and practical.”

  • Credit Suisse Loses Four Financial Institutions Bankers to Jefferies

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top financial services banker is leaving the firm for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. along with at least three colleagues, as departures accelerate at the scandal-plagued firm.Alejandro Przygoda, global head of financial institutions, is joining Jefferies along with Carlos Marque, Fitzgerald Woolcott and Henry Kong, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.The departures follow a wave of exits from Credit Suisse in the wake of debacles involving Archegos Capital Management and supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. The financial-institutions group has seen at least four senior exits in recent weeks, with defections to Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Representatives for Credit Suisse and Jefferies declined to comment. The bankers didn’t respond to requests for comment.Przygoda, who focuses on deals in the insurance sector, joined Credit Suisse in 2011 from Greenhill & Co. Prior to that he had worked at UBS Group AG and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Cosby denied parole after he refuses sex offender treatment program

    Bill Cosby, who is currently serving three to 10 years in state prison after being convicted of sexual assault in 2018, has been denied parole.

  • TikTok is freaking out over this bizarre, 'cleaning goo' that can get dirt out of 'anywhere': 'I need that'

    TikTok users are obsessed with this car cleaning slime that apparently can get dirt out of any nook and cranny.

  • New Moms Need More Than Facebook Messages And Flowers

    The gifts new moms really need aren’t tangible. They aren’t physical. In fact, the gifts new moms really need are often overlooked.

  • Patsy Mink was the first woman of color elected to Congress. Now, her daughter reflects on her legacy amid rise in anti-Asian violence

    Patsy Mink was the first Asian American woman and woman of color to be elected to Congress. Her daughter Gwendolyn addresses her mother's legacy and the movement to #StopAsianHate.

  • Economist Daniel Kahneman Says Noise Is Wrecking Your Judgment. Here’s Why, and What to Do About It.

    In his new book, “Noise: A Flaw In Human Judgment,” Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman talks about why professionals have such dramatic disparity in their assessments of the same data. What investors can learn.

  • Annovis CEO on its Alzheimer's drug: ‘We may have something that gives hope to people’

    Maria Maccecchini, Annovis CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s positive Alzheimer’s drug study.

  • Great British Bake Off Star Kim-Joy Posts Tearful Instagram After 'Being Bullied' by Fitness Instructor

    "I walked out of an exercise class today due to a bullying instructor, and I feel good about it," said former contestant Kim-Joy

  • Transit worker opens fire at California rail yard, killing 9 and self

    A public transit employee, Samuel Cassidy, opened fire on co-workers at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority before taking his own life, officials said.

  • Is BMY Stock A Buy As Shares Hit A 16-Month High On Cancer Data?

    Bristol Myers Squibb released promising data for several cancer drugs and shares hit a 16-month high. Is BMY stock a buy?

  • Rhone Taking on Men’s Mental Health Discussion

    A T-shirt has been created to support the initiative whose sales proceeds will be donated to charity.

  • Twist Bioscience Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    TwistBioscienceCorp shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 80 to 84.

  • The first CDC-approved fully vaccinated cruise will sail June 26 from Florida, but the state says it could violate the state's ban on vaccine passports

    Celebrity Cruises will begin welcoming passengers on June 26 from Florida, but its COVID-19 vaccine policy sets it up for a battle with the state.

  • JD Logistics Fits in With China’s Regulatory Plans: WPIC CEO

    May.27 -- Jacob Cooke, co-founder and chief executive officer at WPIC, an e-commerce and technology consultancy firm, discusses JD Logistics Inc.’s listing in Hong Kong and his outlook for the company. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • HP smashes estimates, stock falls

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores sat down with Yahoo Finance's Brian to discuss the company's strong earnings report and break down the company's outlook amid the global chip shortage.