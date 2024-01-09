The MSI Claw is the first gaming handheld built on Intel's Core Ultra chips

MSI has introduced a handheld gaming device called Claw at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. And unlike its biggest rivals the Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally, it's powered by Intel's processors instead of AMD's. The Claw runs on Intel's new Core Ultra chips and comes integrated with Intel's XeSS technology, which uses advanced AI upscaling algorithms to boost FPS for a smooth gaming experience. MSI says that will allow users to enjoy even resource-intensive AAA games on a handheld device.

The device also uses MSI's thermal technology design called the Cooler Boost Hyperflow that redirects airflow to cool internal components so that it doesn't overheat even after extended gaming sessions. Its battery lasts for two hours under full workload conditions, same as ROG Ally's. In fact, the Claw looks pretty similar to its ASUS counterpart, even its curvatures at the bottom for better grip.

It has a 7-inch full HD display, as well, with a 120Hz refresh rate. MSI's system enables users to fully customize personal macros for certain games, and it gives them access to Android games in addition to Windows titles on the handheld. We'll be taking the Claw for a spin at CES, so keep an eye out for a hands-on where we'll be talking about its performance.

