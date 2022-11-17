The pieces of the next bull market are starting to come together: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, likely raising concerns that the bear market won't come to an end anytime soon. But certain sectors have out-performed the broader market and caught investors' eyes.

Check out the performance of the S&P 500 sectors since the broader market bottomed in mid-October.

S&P 500 Sector Performance

Cyclical and value sectors dominate the top spots, as industrials and materials surge higher — both sectors up about 14%. Financials and energy — the only sector up year-to-date — follow close behind. Each are up more than 10%.

Peering inside the top sectors, the stronger names bottomed over the summer. As the broader market was making new recent lows, many of these stocks held their ground and even rallied.

Industrial and Materials Stocks

Materials stock Freeport (FCX) leads this group, having managed to easily surpass recent highs and climb into June price territory. Caterpillar (CAT) — up 30% over the last month — is knocking on its all-time high from mid-2021. Even beleaguered Boeing (BA) surpassed its August high over the last few days.

The remaining sector out-performers — tech, real estate, and utilities — all are up over 9% in the last month. Much of the tech gains can be found in semiconductors, and to a lesser degree, software.

Semiconductor Industry Stocks - 1 Month Returns

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) just dipped its toe into chips, buying Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) in the third quarter. When a big value investor decides it's time to load up on a highly cyclical growth name in the semiconductor sector, investors take notice.

Nobody knows what the next few weeks will bring, but the pieces of the next bull market are starting to align — and it's time for investors to pay attention.

What to Watch Today

Economy

8:30 a.m. ET: Housing Starts , October (1.411 million expected, 1.439 during prior month)

8:30 a.m. ET: Building Permits , October (1.515 million expected, 1.564 million during prior month, upwardly revised to 1.696 million)

8:30 a.m. ET: Housing Starts , month-over-month, October (-2.0% expected, -8.1% during prior month)

8:30 a.m. ET: Building Permits , month-over-month, October (-3.2% expected, -1.4% during prior month)

8:30 a.m. ET: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Index , November (-6.0 expected, -8.7 during prior month)

8:30 a.m. ET: Initial Jobless Claims , week ended Nov. 12 (228,000 expected, 225,000 during prior week)

8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing Claims , week ended Nov. 5 (1.510 during prior week)

11:00 a.m. ET: Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity, November (-8 expected, -7 during prior month)

Earnings

Alibaba Group (BABA), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Dole (DOLE), Farfetch (FTCH), Gap (GPS), Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Ross Stores (ROST), The Children's Place (PLCE)

