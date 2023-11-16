The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are up to $200 off in a Google Black Friday deal

We consider Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro the best Android phones for most people, and right now both handsets are on sale for the lowest prices we've tracked. As part of an early Black Friday sale, the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro has dropped to $799 at various retailers, while the 6.2-inch Pixel 8 is on sale for $549. That's $200 off the usual going rate of the Pixel 8 Pro and a $150 discount for the Pixel 8. These prices are for unlocked models with 128GB of storage; if you need more space, the 256GB Pixel 8 is available for $609, which is another $150 discount. The 256GB and 512GB versions of the Pixel 8 Pro, meanwhile, are both $200 off at $859 and $979, respectively. The deals apply to each color finish of the two devices.

We gave the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro scores of 90 and 93, respectively, in our review last month. Both phones offer a vivid OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, solid battery life, speedy performance via Google's Tensor G3 chip, a typically clean take on Android and superb photo quality. The cameras are particularly aided by a handful of AI editing tools: An "Audio Magic Eraser" feature does a convincing job of eliminating ambient noise from video clips, for example, while "Best Take" stitches together the best results from a series of group photos, so someone who blinked or sneezed during one shot won't do so in the final product. (Philosophical questions over the intrusiveness of AI aside, this actually does work.)

Perhaps the biggest feature, though, is Google's promise to provide OS and security updates for a full seven years. Yes, you'll almost certainly want to buy a new phone before 2030, but this extended support means there should be less pressure to upgrade down the line.

If money is no object, the Pixel 8 Pro is the better of the two: Its camera system comes with a sharper ultrawide lens and a dedicated 5x telephoto lens, it supports more advanced controls in the camera app, its display is slightly brighter and sharper and its battery lasts a bit longer. Its matte-glass back feels a little nicer in the hand, and the screen supports a wider variable refresh rate range (1-120Hz instead of 60-120Hz). Still, the standard Pixel 8 gets you most of the way there for less cash, and its smaller frame is easier to hold with one hand. Our biggest problem with both phones is that they're priced $100 higher than their Pixel 7 counterparts, but these deals help lessen the blow.

If you want a more affordable Android phone, the Pixel 7a is also on sale for $374, which is a $125 discount and an all-time low. That 6.1-inch phone is a step down from the Pixel 8 in most aspects, but it's still our top recommendation for Android fans who can't spend more than $500 on a new handset. In other Pixel deals, the Pixel Buds Pro are down to $120 — that's within a dollar of the lowest price we've seen for the "best for Android" pick in our wireless earbuds buying guide.

