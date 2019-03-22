The political battle over Robert Mueller’s report is just beginning

Attorney General William Barr’s letter to congressional leaders on Friday afternoon notifying them special counsel Robert Mueller had finished his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election may be opening act in a protracted political battle over the probe’s conclusions.

In the wake of Barr’s letter to the Senate and House Judiciary committees confirming that the probe was complete, multiple Democratic presidential candidates swiftly issued statements calling for the immediate release of Mueller’s report.

“As Donald Trump said, 'Let it come out.' I call on the Trump administration to make special counsel Mueller's full report public as soon as possible. No one, including the president, is above the law,” said Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

California Sen. Kamala Harris sent an email to her supporters wherein she vowed not to “rest until the truth is delivered publicly and in full.”

“Here’s what must happen now. We need total transparency. A declassified report must be made public immediately, and all underlying investigative materials should be handed over to Congress. Attorney General William Barr must also testify under oath before Congress about the findings of this investigation,” Harris said.

Mueller’s investigation has captured the attention of the country and President Trump, who has repeatedly dismissed it as a “witch hunt.” Although Trump and his allies have attempted to paint the probe as a partisan attack on the White House, the president’s opponents have eagerly awaited the conclusion of the investigation in the hopes that it will bring damaging revelations about the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia. Trump has repeatedly insisted there was “no collusion” between his campaign and the Kremlin.

Copies of a letter from Attorney General William Barr, advising Congress that special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation, are shown Friday, March 22, 2019, in Washington. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP) More

Mueller’s report has been the subject of almost feverish anticipation, but it is not clear that the public will see anything beyond Barr’s letter to Congress. “The Special Counsel has submitted to me today a ‘confidential report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions’ he has reached,” Barr wrote, adding, “I am reviewing the report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.”

The special counsel regulations required Mueller to submit a confidential report to Barr and called for the attorney general to notify the congressional Judiciary committees. According to the rules, Barr can decide what, if anything, from Mueller’s report will be made public.

“I intend to consult with Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and Special Counsel Mueller to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public consistent to the law,” Barr wrote in his letter.

Mueller’s probe has resulted in a slew of indictments and multiple convictions against a variety of targets, including Russian nationals affiliated with that country’s intelligence agencies and former members of the Trump campaign. Allegations in a series of indictments documented evidence that Russian government agents stole emails and data from Democrats and the Clinton campaign and then disseminated those messages publicly via Guccifer 2.0, a Romanian hacker persona of their own creation, and WikiLeaks. Along with spreading the stolen emails, Russian agencies worked to distribute agitprop online during the 2016 race.

Mueller’s indictments referenced some contacts between the Russian conspirators, disguised in their hacker persona, and an outside affiliate of the Trump campaign, Roger Stone, but those contacts have not yet been shown to be incriminating. The recent indictment of Stone for lying to Congress and intimidating witnesses also alleged that he coordinated with the Trump campaign, which was eager to learn about the content and planned WikiLeaks release of the Democrats’ stolen emails. However, this behavior has not been charged as or shown to be a crime.