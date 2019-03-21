PHOTOS: The power of poo: How biogas has become a cleaner alternative fuel in Rwanda — but is still out of reach for most

Etiene Twagirayezu, 60, lights his biogas digester in his home on November 18, 2017 in Rutabo, Rwanda. Twagirayezu says that before his digester, he'd spend up to 3 hours a day gathering 10 kilograms of wood, and saw kids get injured climbing trees and be late to school doing the same. He added he was happy his workload at home was reduced due to being able to use his cow's and pig's poo instead of wood as fuel, as well as about the resulting decrease of deforestation. (Photograph by Yana Paskova)

Nearly half of Rwandans live in poverty, relying on small-scale farming for survival and without gas or electricity. With so many people spending hours foraging for wood for cooking and light, often damaging their eyes, lungs, forests and the atmosphere, a little inventiveness helps. Enter cows and pigs — not just as a source of food but also for the heat needed to cook them. Or more specifically, their droppings — the fuel fed to a biogas digester, a tank that converts organic waste into methane gas.

Driving through thick smog in Kigali, Rwanda, on November 14, 2017. The land-locked African nation relies on hydropower and wood-burning for its energy, emissions from which combine with automotive and bike exhaust to form a blanket of pollution. While Rwanda is making an effort to source more climate-friendly fuels, like biogas, the country has already experienced temperature increases higher than the global average, which are projected to continue to rise by 2.5 degrees Celcius from its 1970 temperatures, by the 2050s. (Photograph by Yana Paskova) More

Even human waste can be put to use this way. All of Rwanda’s prison kitchens reuse waste from inmates, mixed with cow dung. Some prisons have cut their use of firewood and consequent damage to soil and air by 75 percent.

Twelve-year-old Sandra Gihozo cringes as smoke rises from a pot of beans, stoking the wooden fire beneath it in Mount Kigali village in Rwanda, on November 12, 2017. Her aunt Ruth Uwamahoro says Sandra's eyes and throat often hurt from the smoke, and that wood gathering sometimes makes her miss schoolwork. (Photograph by Yana Paskova) More

Replacing more firewood and charcoal, which is used by at least two-thirds of Rwanda’s population for cooking, with biogas could free people from long hours otherwise spent gathering wood. This would in turn improve their health and the economy, along with mitigating environmental damage from deforestation, soil erosion, particulate pollution and carbon monoxide from cooking fires.

Marie Claire Nyirahabumufasha, 31-year-old mother to Nayituriki Bienvenu, holds her one-year-old as she cooks potatoes in a small hut near her restaurant in Kigali village in Rwanda, on November 12, 2017. Marie Claire hires others to bring her wood for cooking, and says her eyes and throat often hurt from doing so over smoke. She added she would definitely prefer using biogas over firewood if she had the option. (Photograph by Yana Paskova) More

There's no cost, complicated instructions or unpleasant scent in operating the clean, blue biogas flame, and whatever manure the system does not use can be utilized as extra fertilizer. Despite its advantages, adopting biogas in Rwanda has been slow; there are about 11,000 digesters in the nation’s prisons, schools and homes. The obstacles include having enough waste (one or two cows or pigs, or approximately 400 human beings) and access to water to fuel digesters, unfamiliarity with the technology and a shortage of skilled maintenance personnel. Additionally, there is a poor marketing campaign and the limited buying power of the beneficiaries of biogas systems — which, despite government and NGO subsidies, remain unaffordable for the majority of Rwandans.

A child carries wooden sticks by a road snaking through Mount Kigali, Rwanda on November 15, 2017. (Photograph by Yana Paskova) More

All of this to say that despite growing biogas use worldwide over the past two decades, biogas for fuel is still a young concept in Rwanda.

_____





Photographs and reportage for this project were supported by a fellowship from the International Women's Media Foundation.