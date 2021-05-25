The problem with antitrust suits against Amazon

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 5/11/21

Regulators have been circling Amazon for years, alarmed at its heft and dominance. A new antitrust lawsuit will now test whether Amazon is ripping off consumers through anticompetitive behavior.

The attorney general for the District of Colombia, Karl Racine, sued Amazon on May 25, claiming the online retail giant inflates prices by prohibiting the site’s third-party sellers from offering their products on other sites at lower prices than those listed on Amazon. Racine seeks a jury trial to force Amazon to stop the practice and impose other penalties.

Amazon (AMZN) is surely an aggressive retailer, perhaps even a monopolistic one. But there’s one huge barrier to nailing Amazon with antitrust litigation: It’s not clear Amazon harms consumers, and there’s a solid argument that Amazon has been great for shoppers. Amazon’s rapid delivery to almost anywhere has forced every other retailer to improve its service, and its vast selection saves shoppers hours of time prowling store aisles for oddball items. Amazon ranks No. 5 among Morning Consult’s most trusted brands—behind Google, PayPal, Microsoft and YouTube—hardly the sort of perch occupied by corporate villains.

The DC lawsuit focuses on pricing, arguing that DC residents “have been injured because they have been denied a competitive marketplace for online retail sales and paid higher prices for products than they would have paid absent Amazon’s anticompetitive acts.” Amazon charges third-party sellers commissions that can exceed 30%, which adds to costs and in theory pushes prices up. Since Amazon doesn’t let those merchants sell the same products for lower prices on sites that charge lower commissions, or none at all, the idea is that Amazon must be setting a floor on prices that no other online retailer can undercut. Third-party sellers can’t even offer products for less on their own websites. If they try and Amazon catches them, it can cut them off.

In this Dec. 17, 2019, photo Amazon packages move along a conveyor prior to Amazon robots transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The theory is plausible. But the DC suit provides no evidence at all that has forced up real prices, in the real world. And it’s hard to find evidence of any overpricing in online retail that’s related to monopoly power. We know prices of appliances and other commodities rose on account of the tariffs President Trump imposed in 2018 and 2019. We know prices rose for items that became scarce during the coronavirus pandemic. We know there are still some price spikes caused by supply chain disruptions that manufacturers have yet to iron out. If Amazon is sneakily boosting prices on top of all that, it’s doing a great job disguising it.

The DC suit has a counterfactual problem. It’s trying to make the case that prices would be lower in some theoretical scenario where Amazon behaved differently. Amazon’s response is predictable. It will claim it provides massive online reach to millions of small, third-party retailers that nobody would be able to find if they weren’t part of a leading commerce site. It will claim it brings massive volume that even thriving Main Street businesses couldn’t generate on their own. It will claim it has helped some entrepreneurs become powerhouses in their own right. It will claim its commissions are worth every penny. It may even produce data showing prices would be higher if not for the scale and ease of comparison-shopping Amazon provides its hundreds of millions of customers.

Amazon is clearly the dominant digital retailer in the United States, with market share upwards of 50%. The next closest online competitor has only around 5% share. But Amazon’s share of all retail, including physical stores, is only about 9%, neck-and-neck with Walmart. Amazon insists it can’t be a monopoly because shoppers can always jump in the car and buy whatever they want at myriad non-Amazon stores.

The DC suit anticipates this distinction by arguing that online retail should be considered a standalone industry, and physical retail a separate industry. That would sharpen the concern over Amazon’s market power, because stores run by Walmart and Best Buy and CVS and all the others wouldn’t count as competition.

Hmmm. Would this pass the juror test? Would an ordinary consumer forced to mull this argument think yes, of course, I would never comparison-shop between a physical store and Amazon? Doubtful. People still “showroom,” after all, when they browse goods at a store, then check out prices online to see which is better. Consumers also make tradeoffs depending on how quickly they want something: You run to the store if you need it now, and order online if you can wait.

There are elements of Amazon’s business model that are troubling, such as the proprietary data it gathers to undercut its own sellers. The company clearly drives workers hard and has regular battles over work conditions. It may be driving weaker retailers out of business. And it could more overtly abuse consumers in the future, if it did become an undisputed monopoly. For now, however, it’s a source of convenience for millions and a slippery target for critics who don’t quite seem to have the goods.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

