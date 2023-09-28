The Raspberry Pi 5 uses the company's own chip designs

It's been four years since Raspberry Pi 4 was released, and since then, the company has only rolled out minor upgrades, including doubling the RAM for the base $35 version. Now, the company has officially launched Raspberry Pi 5, which is the first full-size computer from the brand that uses silicon it built in-house. It offers double or even triple the CPU performance of Raspberry Pi 4, with better graphics capability, thanks to its 800MHz VideoCore VII GPU. The company describes the new model's processor as a 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, with cryptography extensions, 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache.

The device has dual HDMI ports, with each one having a 4K display output at frame rates of up to 60 fps, as well as support for HDR. It also comes with "state of the art" camera support using a rearchitected Raspberry Pi Image Signal Processor. Raspberry Pi has more than doubled its aggregate USB bandwidth to enable faster transfer speeds, gave it the components needed to be able to better handle any combination of up to two cameras and displays, doubled its peak SD card performance and provided support for high-bandwidth peripherals.

Raspberry Pi 5 is expected to be available for purchase before the end of October and to remain in production until January 2035. The 4GB variant will cost enthusiasts $60, while the 8GB one will set them back $80.