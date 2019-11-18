The real danger of impeachment for Trump and Dem candidates: It's the calendar

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race with one key takeaway every weekday and a wrap-up each weekend. Reminder: There are 77 days until the Iowa caucuses and 351 days until the 2020 election.

Much fuss has been made in the media about the potential downsides of impeachment for both President Trump and the Democrats vying to replace him in the White House. Will Trump’s approval rating plummet even further amid continuing revelations about his Ukrainian pressure campaign? Or will voters come to see impeachment as a purely partisan exercise and punish the Democrats accordingly?

At this point, however, it’s becoming clear that the real problem with impeachment isn’t the loss of a few percentage points in the polls for either side; public opinion seems to have calcified in its usual polarized form, with roughly 48 percent of the country supportive of impeachment and roughly 46 percent opposed.

The real problem for Trump and his would-be 2020 rivals is the loss of something even more precious and irrevocable than polling percentage points: time.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that despite earlier GOP calls for a swift, pro forma Senate process — and continuing efforts by some Trump allies to dismiss any potential charges altogether — Republican senators and their advisers are “privately discussing whether to pressure GOP leaders to stage a lengthy impeachment trial beginning in January.” Their goal, according to more than a dozen participants in the discussions? To “scramble the Democratic presidential race.”

“That might be a strategy,” Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson told the Post, flashing what the paper described as “a coy smile.”

President Trump at a "Keep America Great" rally in Bossier City, La., on Nov. 14. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images) More

The strategy is based on a simple premise: You can’t be in two places at once. With the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 and the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11 — and Nevada and South Carolina following later that month — all the Democratic presidential hopefuls have been counting on spending January crisscrossing the early states, delivering their closing arguments.

But the Senate rules for an impeachment trial are very strict: To participate, senators must sit attentively at their desks every afternoon except Sunday.

That means that for the duration of the trial, the six Democratic senators currently running for president — Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Michael Bennet, all of whom have confirmed that they intend to participate — won’t be able to campaign in Iowa, New Hampshire or anywhere else, and they won’t have much free time to raise money either, by phone or in person.

“I guess I’m just going to have to try to be in Washington, D.C., in Des Moines, Iowa, and Concord, N.H., at the same time,” Sanders dejectedly told ABC. “I will do my best.”

To be sure, the timing of any Senate trial is far from settled; the New York Times reported Thursday that Republicans remain “conflicted about how quickly to move.” And not every top-tier Democrat would suffer if the GOP decides to devote all of January (and possibly beyond) to impeachment. “Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden might like that,” Texas Sen. John Cornyn told the Post, referring to the two frontrunning Democrats who would virtually have Iowa and New Hampshire to themselves.