  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The real measure of Justice Amy Coney Barrett will come in the next year

Jon Ward
·Chief National Correspondent
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The knee-jerk reaction to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s first term was that she was less conservative than some had hoped and others had feared.

But those judgments are likely to be premature, because the real tests for Barrett will come over the next year, in her second term as a justice.

The 49-year-old Barrett, for example, was lampooned by Democrats as a threat to health care during her confirmation hearings last year, but then ruled against a challenge to the Affordable Care Act in this year’s term.

Barrett is likely to be a crucial and possibly a deciding vote on two huge cases on hot-button culture war issues: abortion and guns. How she rules on those cases will illustrate the kind of justice she is and will be, and could end up becoming an enormous part of her legacy and the court’s.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett poses for a group photo of the justices at the U.S. Supreme Court on April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in April. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

The abortion case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. At issue is a law passed by the Mississippi Legislature in 2018 that banned most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A federal court found the law unconstitutional, because Supreme Court jurisprudence prohibits bans on abortion before a fetus is viable outside the womb, which is considered to be at around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court could uphold the lower court’s ruling, but most observers think that’s unlikely. Some also believe it is unlikely to throw out Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 ruling that upheld a constitutional right to abortion.

The middle ground would be for the court to get rid of the viability threshold, allowing states to enact bans on most abortions prior to 24 weeks of pregnancy, but to replace it with a different standard.

This is where politics comes into play.

The three most conservative justices — Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch — are all considered likely to throw out Roe v. Wade if the opportunity were presented to them. The three liberal justices — Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor — would keep it in place. But the three others — Barrett, Chief Justice John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh — constitute a swing bloc of sorts that controls who gets a majority of votes.

This swing bloc is ideologically conservative, but for now it is considered to be more temperamentally moderate — and more politically calculating — than the three most conservative justices. And so the swing justices might choose to weaken Roe but not obliterate it, believing that getting rid of it in one fell swoop in Barrett’s first major abortion case would create a political backlash against the court, and against Barrett in particular.

Protesters on both sides of the abortion issue demonstrate in front of the the Supreme Court in January 2020.
Protesters on both sides of the abortion issue demonstrate in front of the the Supreme Court in January 2020. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

“It would do more to fuel arguments against her than if the court takes its time and a couple of decisions to decide itself,” Mary Ziegler, a legal historian and law professor at Florida State University, and the author of "Beyond Abortion: Roe v. Wade and the Fight for Privacy," told Yahoo News.

“There's no shortage of other cases in the pipeline [that] they could take,” Ziegler said. “I still think within five years, the court is likely to have overturned Roe.”

Ziegler added that “the tension for [Barrett] in her own mind is she probably thinks Roe was wrongly decided. She could be telling herself that the right thing for a jurist to do would be to overturn Roe, [but] doing that would define her legacy and paint her as an ideologue.”

Mark Joseph Stern, a writer for Slate who covers the courts, said in a recent podcast analysis of the Supreme Court’s last term that some think “Barrett wants to be perceived as a serious intellectual, that Amy Coney Barrett doesn’t want to be perceived as a sort of instrumental, transactional vote … that she is a really brilliant person who wants to be perceived as an independent, neutral, thoughtful institutionalist.”

But conservatives have begun this week to increase pressure on the court to throw Roe out entirely. If it does not completely uproot Roe and Casey, the conservative legal scholar Robbie George argued a week ago, the current court would have to “double down” on the right to abortion at some point, “making it harder for them to fully reverse Roe later on.”

An anti-abortion activist protests outside the Supreme Court during the 48th annual March for Life in January.
An anti-abortion activist outside the Supreme Court during the annual March for Life in January. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“Dobbs presents the best opportunity in 47 years — and likely the best for another generation or more — to overturn Roe and Casey,” George wrote.

If Barrett and Kavanaugh join with the three hardline conservative justices to completely reverse Roe when the court decides the Dobbs case in the spring or summer of 2022, it will indicate that Barrett is less concerned about her reputation and legacy, and about political backlash against the court, than some observers had thought.

That outcome would also indicate a loss of influence on the court for Roberts, who has shown himself to be highly concerned with the political fallout from court rulings, and eager to insulate the court from culture war issues and the appearance of political motivation.

Meanwhile, New York’s ban on carrying firearms outside the home without a reason that’s approved by the state and related to self-defense is under challenge in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Corlett. Other states with similar restrictions include California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

In that case, it appears Kavanaugh is eager to rule against restrictions on gun ownership, given his comments in a prior case. So Barrett’s vote could be decisive.

Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, left, and Brett Kavanaugh attend the State of the Union address in the U.S. House of Representatives in February 2020.
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, left, and Brett Kavanaugh at the State of the Union address in February 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

This could be another test of whether Roberts can guide the court to a limited ruling that doesn’t set broad precedents. But observers think that with Barrett now on the court, the “proper cause” requirement for carrying a firearm outside the home is likely to be struck down. The question is how decisively the court comes down on the side of loosening restrictions.

The Supreme Court, in sum, is expected to tighten restrictions on abortion and loosen them on firearm possession over the next year. That, Ziegler said, will shift perceptions of the court and call into question whether Roberts is still a judicial “magician pulling the strings.” Instead, the issue will be whether Roberts has “lost the court,” and whether Kavanaugh and Barrett have lined up firmly behind the conservative bloc.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

    Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters. A group of law enforcement officers identified the man, but he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle he was in and pointed a gun at the officers, Brown said.

  • Pressed on teachers union's stance on critical race theory, Psaki says Biden believes children 'should learn our history'

    President Joe Biden believes that "kids should learn about our history," including the "many dark moments," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday when pressed about the president's stance on teaching critical race theory.

  • ‘If your god exists, you will rot in hell,’ MSP tells Jacob Rees-Mogg

    An MSP has been criticised as "beyond the pale" after telling Jacob Rees-Mogg: "If your god exists, you will undoubtedly rot in hell." James Dornan, of the SNP, hit out at devout Catholic Mr Rees-Mogg over a video he posted praising Westminster's controversial Nationality and Borders Bill. The Glasgow Cathcart MSP commented on the video on Twitter, accusing the UK Government of being responsible for thousands of deaths and being "happy to see the most desperate people in the world suffer and dro

  • 'I saved his life': Trump criticized Brett Kavanaugh after the Supreme Court threw out an election-fraud lawsuit, book says

    "Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him," Trump said of Kavanaugh, per a new book.

  • Matt Damon talks candidly about turning down 'Avatar':'You will never meet an actor who turned down more money'

    While making attending the Cannes Film Festival to promote his latest film "Stillwater," actor Matt Damon shared — what quite possibly could be called his biggest career regret — that he had turned down the film "Avatar" and a lot of money.&nbsp;

  • Capitol Rioter’s Lawyer Argues a Slap on the Wrist Would ‘Heal’ the Nation

    FBIAs hundreds of his fellow MAGA rioters stormed all corners of the Capitol on Jan. 6, Paul Hodgkins headed straight for the Senate chamber.After walking among the desks once inhabited by lawmakers certifying the presidential election—before being forced into hiding—the 38-year-old Florida man took off his protective eye goggles and snapped a selfie before joining his fellow insurrectionists.That photograph led to Hodgkins’ February arrest after an acquaintance tipped off the FBI—and his eventu

  • Farmworkers face dangerous conditions as heat waves scorch Western U.S.

    With temperatures expected to top 110 degrees in California’s Central Valley and reach 120 degrees in the southern part of the state, migrant farmworkers will once again be forced to endure dangerous conditions born of climate change.

  • Conservative justices make it clear: they won’t stop anti-democratic voting laws

    The court’s majority opinion unequivocally narrows the law and gives politicians ammunition to pass more restrictive voting laws The ruling is the latest in a string of cases from the supreme court in which justices have made it clear that they will not stop anti-democratic voting laws. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters Happy Thursday, In a hugely consequential ruling last week, the US supreme court upheld two Arizona voting restrictions and, in the process, significantly curtailed one of the mos

  • Asked if US will deliver 'consequences' to Russia for ransomware attacks, Biden says 'yes'

    President Joe Biden told reporters Friday afternoon that Russia will face consequences after cybercriminals within the country carried out a string of recent ransomware attacks against targets in the United States.

  • 1 Billion Sea Creatures Cooked To Death In Canada In Record Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

    “If we don’t like it, then we need to work harder to reduce emissions,” warned the University of British Columbia scientist who calculated the massive toll.

  • Barrett returns at 10; Smith to lead All Blacks against Fiji

    Beauden Barrett will start at flyhalf and scrumhalf Aaron Smith will captain the All Blacks for the first time when New Zealand meets Fiji at Dunedin on Saturday in the first of two rugby tests. Barrett is in competition with Richie Mo’unga for the All Blacks No. 10 jersey after returning from a sabbatical in Japan. Mo’unga has been New Zealand’s starting flyhalf for most of the last two seasons and Barrett has been fitted into the national team at fullback in a dual playmaker role.

  • Trump calls Terry McAuliffe a 'political HACK' as he rails against critical race theory in Virginia

    Former President Donald Trump called Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe a "political HACK" as he railed against the commonwealth for critical race theory pushes in some of its public schools.

  • Biden's latest executive order empowers workers in 3 key ways

    President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Friday that includes three provisions designed to improve opportunities for workers.

  • How Does the Delta Variant Dodge the Immune System? Scientists Find Clues.

    The delta variant of the coronavirus can evade antibodies that target certain parts of the virus, according to a new study published Thursday in Nature. The findings provide an explanation for diminished effectiveness of the vaccines against delta, compared with other variants. The variant, first identified in India, is believed to be about 60% more contagious than alpha, the version of the virus that thrashed Britain and much of Europe earlier this year, and perhaps twice as contagious as the o

  • CDC pushes for school reopening amid concerns over Delta variant

    “Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority,” says the new guidance issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Trump Organization Indictment May Spell Trouble for Trump Spawn

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyThe indictment filed last week against the Trump Organization and its long-time chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg isn’t heavy on names, but there’s one major exception: a list of seven Trump Organization companies—including one where Ivanka Trump held an executive role for eight years.While it’s impossible to know what charges are still to come, legal experts say the indictment for Weisselberg last week suggests bigger

  • White House Sets Ethics Plan for Sales of Hunter Biden's Art

    WASHINGTON — The White House has helped develop a system for Hunter Biden to sell pieces of his art without him, or anyone in the administration, knowing who bought them, the latest effort to respond to criticism over how President Joe Biden’s son makes his money. Under the arrangement, a New York City art dealer would sell the paintings, which the dealer has said he is pricing at between $75,000 and $500,000, while keeping secret all information about the sales, according to a person familiar w

  • Trump's presidency drove a wedge between Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg thanks, in part, to clashing views on how to tackle Trump's hate speech on the platform

    The book claims that Sandberg thought she could do little to sway Zuckerberg's opinion on moderating the politician's speech on the platform.

  • Tarantino Eyed ‘All Black Cast’ for Canceled ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Reboot, but It Could Become a Play

    The reboot is dead as a movie, but Tarantino said it could find a second life on the stage.

  • 2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, Haitian officials said Thursday. James Solages and Joseph Vincent were among 17 suspects detained in the brazen killing of President Jovenel Moïse by gunmen at his home in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday. Fifteen of them are from Colombia, according to Léon Charles, chief of Haiti's National Police.