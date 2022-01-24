  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The school mask wars come to northern Virginia

Alexander Nazaryan
·Senior White House Correspondent
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Glenn Youngkin
    American businessman and politician

Virginia’s new Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, is taking the debate over mask mandates in schools to the Washington’s suburbs that are home to much of the capital’s power elite. In doing so, he gives new life to an issue that has shadowed the attempt to reopen schools, which has been frustrated by the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus.

Students at Colin L. Powell Elementary School
Elementary school students in Centreville, Va. (Kenny Holston/Getty Images)

Last fall, Republican governors threatened districts over funding, forcing the federal government to step in and offer assistance. It is not yet clear how Youngkin will respond to districts that say they will continue to enforce masking mandates, despite an executive order he signed on his first day that said parents “may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate.”

Monday saw a legal challenge to Youngkin’s executive order from seven districts, mostly clustered in the northeastern section of Virginia, though they also include the capital city of Richmond. “It is our highest priority to have students learning in-person, and to do so in a manner that protects the well-being of all students and staff,” said an education official at one of the districts filing the lawsuit.

The White House saw benefit in challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas in August and September, as both leaders are widely disliked by the Democratic base. Youngkin is a less viscerally polarizing figure, but his early moves have dismayed observers who had hoped he might take a more centrist approach.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki left little doubt that the White House stood with northern Virginia school officials. The Biden administration has maintained that masks are necessary to keep schools open, though some experts have challenged that thinking.

“The president believes that public health officials have the best guidance on what we can all do to protect ourselves, including teachers, administrators and students,” Psaki said on Monday, though she did not explicitly endorse the lawsuit by the seven districts.

Jen Psaki
White House press secretary Jen Psaki at the daily news briefing on Monday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“We need every leader to focus on using the tactics that we know work to keep our students safe and our schools open,” she added.

Youngkin’s quick move on masks hardly came as a surprise, since the politically inexperienced finance executive had run on a platform on giving parents more say over education issues, including pandemic safety measures and teaching about racism. He attracted crossover voters but also anger from progressives, who said he was using the chimera of “critical race theory” — a subject not taught in Virginia’s schools — to foster racial animus among white voters.

Psaki herself is a parent of children who attend schools in Arlington, one of the districts to challenge Youngkin’s new order. After that order went into effect, she criticized it from her personal Twitter account. “Thank you to @APSVirginia for standing up for our kids, teachers and administrators and their safety in the midst of a transmissible variant,” she wrote, effectively signaling — however informally — the administration’s opposition to the new order.

On Monday, Psaki questioned why Republicans in Virginia, Texas and elsewhere have continued to fight masking, which has been shown to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in schools if masks are worn properly and consistently. “They’re fighting against that,” she said. “Why is that? I think that has more to do with politics than it does with public health.”

How are vaccination rates affecting the latest COVID surge? Check out this explainer from Yahoo Immersive to find out.

See the data in 3D. Explore the latest COVID-19 data in your browser of scan this QR code with your phone to launch the experience in augmented reality.
See more Yahoo Immersive Stories.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US hospitals struggle as Omicron Covid surge delays other treatments

    CDC director stresses need for full vaccination as data shows vulnerabilty of those without and ER backlogs stretch for hours An emergency medical technician pushes a patient into an emergency room in Placentia, California. Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP The surge in cases of the Omicron variant has not only swamped US hospitals with record numbers of patients with Covid-19, it has also caused frightening moments and major challenges for people seeking treatment for other problems. Less-urgent proced

  • Has Omicron peaked? Ohio's COVID hospitalizations are declining

    Data: Ohio Hospital Association; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOhio's COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined for two straight weeks, suggesting the worst of the Omicron variant surge could soon be behind us.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Omicron has been the most contagious variant so far, straining health care systems and exacerbating staffing shortages since first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1.By the numbers: Oh

  • Youngkin faces new lawsuit as Virginia mask order kicks in

    Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was facing a new legal challenge over his executive action that aimed to let parents opt out of school mask mandates as his order took effect Monday but was ignored by some districts. Youngkin issued the order as one of his first acts after being sworn in as governor Jan. 15, and confusion has swirled over the implications since then. On Monday, some students reporting to class ignored local mandates and went maskless.

  • Michigan school district mandating masks after community vote

    Editor's note: A previous version of this story misstated the number of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan. Michigan reported a daily average of 19,973 new cases. The U.S. as a whole reported 690,448.A school district in southwest Michigan is requiring face masks after parents, guardians and staff members voted in favor of doing so.Pennfield Schools' policy went into effect Monday and will continue through Feb. 18, according to the...

  • Thierry Mugler: French fashion designer dies aged 73

    The French designer's theatrical creations were worn by David Bowie, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

  • Seven Virginia school boards sue Gov. Youngkin for lifting mask mandate

    At least seven school boards have sued Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his decision to end the commonwealth’s mask mandate in public schools.Why it matters: The school boards — including Fairfax County Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the U.S. with more than 178,000 students — asked for an injunction to prevent the Republican governor from enforcing the order, which leaves masking decisions up to parents and went into effect on Monday.Stay on top of the latest market tren

  • Virginia School Boards Sue Gov. Youngkin Over Optional-Mask Order

    The Republican governor has issued an order allowing the parents of public-school students to choose whether their children wear masks at school.

  • Youngkin Mask Order Challenged By 7 Virginia School Districts

    Seven school districts in Virginia are challenging the governor's order that gives a choice about masking in schools.

  • Pelosi requests all-member briefing on Ukraine

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has requested an all-member briefing on the evolving situation in Ukraine, her office confirmed to The Hill, amid growing concerns of a Russian military incursion.Pelosi's office didn't immediately provide further details of the request, which was first reported by Punchbowl News. However, the request further demonstrates Capitol Hill's interest in the conflict as support for Ukraine has emerged as a rare...

  • Factbox-What role three ex-Minneapolis officers played in George Floyd's arrest

    Last year, their former colleague Derek Chauvin https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ex-policeman-derek-chauvin-be-sentenced-george-floyds-murder-2021-06-25, 45, was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death at the end of a nationally televised state trial in April 2021, and a Minnesota judge sentenced him to 22-1/2 years in prison. Chauvin, who is white, was also charged alongside his colleagues by federal prosecutors with violating Floyd's civil rights in their capacity as police officers. Chauvin changed his plea to guilty last December.

  • Amid COVID's Chaos, a Growing Divide Between Americans & Their Public Schools?

    Americans have an enduring, though contradictory, fondness for local institutions. On the whole, it can be summed up as “it’s bad out there, but it’s fine where I am.” Polls have long shown Congress is held in low regard bordering on naked contempt, for example, but everyone’s own representatives are somehow immune from that harsh […]

  • Polk deputies kill man who attacked his mother then the deputies, Sheriff's Office says

    Sheriff's Office says the man rushed three deputies with a knife and stabbed one of them in the head. All three opened fire.

  • WH 'refining plans for all scenarios' in Ukraine

    The White House says it's consulting allies and "refining plans for all scenarios" amid growing concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Pentagon announces it's putting some 8,500 U.S.-based troops on heightened alert. (Jan. 24)

  • Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi

    Paul Vernon Hoeffer, 60, also pleads guilty in federal court to threats against Kim Foxx, a prominent district attorney in Illinois Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi, two leading Democrats in Congress, and Kim Foxx, a prominent district attorney in Illinois. The US attorney’s office for the southern district of Florida said Paul Ver

  • Ice maze provides frosty fun for Minnesotans

    Minnesotans make the most of the cold winter weather at a huge ice maze in Stillwater, US. More than 2,900 blocks of ice were used to build the labyrinth, which also features a frozen slide.

  • Man dies in police custody: Department says Tasers were 'ineffective' when used in arrest

    The department said the man had an outstanding warrant and "immediately resisted" when police attempted to put him in handcuffs.

  • We Need an Honest Conversation About Teaching Social Justice in Public Schools

    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty ImagesAnother day, another controversy over supposed “left-wing indoctrination” in public schools and its right-wing backlash.Virginia’s new Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin last week issued an executive order banning “divisive concepts,” including “critical race theory,” from the state’s public schools. Mississippi, too, joined the growing roster of states passing de facto anti-CRT legislation, following a walkout by Black members of the state Senate. And t

  • Whoopi Goldberg slams Bill Maher for 'flippant' COVID-19 comments: 'How dare you'

    Whoopi Goldberg slams Bill Maher for 'flippant' COVID-19 comments: 'How dare you'

  • COVID cases fall as Florida ranks 37 (from No. 11) on list where coronavirus spreads fastest

    After 4 weeks on Top 10 list of states where virus was spreading fastest, Florida dropped to No. 11. How are we doing this week? State is in Top 40

  • 4 killed, 1 hurt in 'ambush' shooting at house party near LA

    Four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday, authorities said. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a home in the city of Inglewood, Mayor James Butts told reporters. Two women and two men were shot and killed and another man was hospitalized in critical condition and expected to survive, CBS2 reported.