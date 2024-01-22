The second-gen AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever right now

If you're counting down the days until your winter escape and want to ensure its pure relaxation, there's good news: Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro with active noise canceling are down to $189 from $249. The 24 percent discount brings the AirPods to a new all-time low at Amazon (or for one dollar more at Target).

Apple's AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds for 2024, especially for use with iOS devices. The second-gen earbuds look deceptively similar to past models but are in a class of their own — garnering an 88 in our review. They have great noise canceling, but it was their natural sounding transparency mode that really impressed us. The overall sound quality of the AirPods Pro is also richer and maintains a better output even at lower volumes. Plus, the earbuds last six hours with noise canceling turned on or seven hours without and have up to 30 hours of use with the charging case.

You can also use Apple's AirPods Pro second-gen with the company's upcoming Vision Pro. We tried out the new mixed reality headset's features, from meditation to the floating keyboard, all of which you can read about here. The Vision Pro is currently available for pre-order, starting at $3,499 for the 256GB version.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.