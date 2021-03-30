The Suez ship has sailed, but here's why there might be a few problems left in its wake

Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·4 min read

The Ever Given has finally been dislodged from the Suez Canal, but that doesn't mean it's smooth sailing just yet for some consumers and companies affected by the delay.

On Monday, the gargantuan cargo ship that found itself marooned in one of the world's busiest waterways — and mesmerized social media for days — was able to right itself through a combination of nature and engineering ingenuity. Because the incident was resolved in just under a week, the impact on the global economy — which could have included price inflation on certain exports, higher energy costs and costlier shipping — is seen as marginal.

However, in the short term, European and Asian retailers will still feel the impact. The Ever Given's predicament left an estimated 370 fully loaded ships carrying nearly $10 billion in goods idling in its wake, and it will take an extended period of time to clear that backlog. Some ships could be forced to circumnavigate Africa, which could add anywhere from 10 to 15 days to their original journey time, according to Goldman Sachs.

"Traffic will be organized based on priority and waiting times already accrued by different vessels," explained Ayham Kamel, Eurasia Group's practice head for Middle East & North Africa.

"It will still take weeks to clear the backlog and bring back shipments closer to normal levels. Some vessels that were redirected along the Cape of Good Hope at the southern end of Africa will also now take longer to reach their destinations," he wrote, adding that the Ever Given incident underscored how vital the canal is to the global trade system.

Thousands of vessels like the Ever Given transport around 60% of seaborne trade, which translates to over $4 trillion worth of goods annually, according to data from the World Shipping Council (WSC). And while some of those vessels can find alternative routes, none is shorter than the Suez, which cuts travel time by as much as 43% for ships crossing the strait.

Ever Given container ship is seen in Suez Canal in this satellite image taken by Satellogic?s NewSat-16 on March 25, 2021. Satellogic/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT
Ever Given container ship is seen in Suez Canal in this satellite image taken by Satellogic?s NewSat-16 on March 25, 2021. Satellogic/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

'Longer-term lessons'

The picture is complicated by a global supply chain that's grappling with a spike in demand, and will be most acutely felt in Europe and Asia, analysts say. As the world recovers from the shock of COVID-19, ports around the world have been swamped by imports and exports. Backlogs from the Suez Canal traffic jam is likely to lengthen the time that retailers — and by extension consumers — have to wait for their orders.

Congestion in Asian and European ports may get worse amid "a wave of new arrivals and the need to rapidly move products onward from ports," wrote Chris Rogers, a supply chain analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, in an analysis on Monday.

"Manufacturing and retail inventory patterns already disrupted by the pandemic may also face shortages further down the line. Indeed, Maersk has indicated as of March 27 that the closure causes 'further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take months to unravel,'" Rogers added.

According to economists at Goldman Sachs, the Suez traffic jam could mean that Asia-bound shipments that would have arrived by late April may not arrive until May, primarily because some delayed vessels were either forced to wait for the Ever Given to be dislodged, or because they decided to use the route around the Cape of Good Hope instead.

"This would reduce measured Asian imports in April, other things equal," the firm said, implying a $20 billion hit to regional imports per week, or around 4% of Asia's monthly imports.

"The impact on Asian exports should be low if the blockage is resolved shortly," Goldman wrote, adding that the eventual impact would depend "greatly on the duration of the blockage, industry-specific inventory levels, and potential alternative sources of supply"

Still, "potential issues in the case of a longer blockage could be that delayed arrivals exacerbate the current shortage of containers in Asia, or that shortages of vital parts ultimately interrupt production of some exports," the firm said.

There's also the matter of what S&P's Rogers referred to as the "long-term lessons" the world needs to learn from the Suez ship's grounding. It exposed how vulnerable large vessels are to any mishap, which should be incorporated into planning, he explained.

"The incident will still leave its mark and represents a gentle reminder of the geopolitical importance of the Suez Canal to global trade," Eurasia Group's Kamel said. "Many vessels are simply not equipped to navigate around the Cape of Good hope and bigger vessels continue to be commissioned; posing broader challenges to global trade that go beyond just delivery time."

Javier David is an editor for Yahoo Finance. Follow Javier on Twitter: @TeflonGeek

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Cameron Diaz on choosing family over Hollywood: 'All of my energy is here'

    Cameron Diaz retired from acting seven years ago and has since written two best-selling books on wellness and created a wine brand. Now as a mother, she can't imagine returning to Hollywood.

  • US home price growth surges to new record in first month of 2021

    Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 11.2% annual gain in January, up from 10.4% in December — reaching its highest recorded level since February 2006.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, with tech stocks under more pressure as Treasury yields rise

    The Dow staged a recovery that drove it to a new closing high, in spite of a portfolio meltdown by a hedge fund.

  • 5 common misconceptions Americans have about retirement

    From knowing how much to save to how much to withdraw, here are five common retirement misconceptions shared by Americans, according to a study from Fidelity.

  • News on the move: Derek Chauvin's trial for the death of George Floyd begins

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro highlights the top news stories of the day.

  • Biden calls on states to keep mask mandates, halt reopenings

    Dr. Monica Gandhi, Infectious Diseases doctor and Professor of Medicine at UCSF, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus.

  • Beware The 11 Most Overvalued Stocks Now, Analysts Warn

    Analysts called the Tesla crash and the big tumble in video streamers' stocks. But their warnings are still going unheeded on a number of S&P 500 companies.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s how you can save money on capital-gains taxes when you sell your home

    "My will gives my wife my house. When she sells after my death, how will her cost basis be determined?"

  • Volkswagen Is Really Serious About EV Foray. To Make That Clear, It's Renaming US Entity To...Voltswagen

    A press release published accidentally ahead in time illustrates Volkswagen AG's (OTC: VWAGY) commitment to an electric vehicle-centric future, with the company rebranding its United States operations to “Voltswagen of America,” CNBC reported Monday. What Happened: The press release, dated April 29, was accidentally posted to the German automaker’s website a month earlier than scheduled on Monday, according to CNBC, which said a person familiar with the matter confirmed the authenticity of the statement. The name change to Voltswagen is reportedly due for May and, as per the press release, the change is a “public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility.” While Voltswagen will be emblazoned on all EV models, gas vehicles would continue to carry the VW emblem, as per the release. The VW logo for gas-powered vehicles would retain its dark blue color, while the EVs would use a light blue one. The Volt in Voltswagen is a reference to the unit of electric potential. Why It Matters: The Herndon, Virginia-headquartered Voltswagen of America would be constituted as an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, as per the press release. Volkswagen laid out its technology roadmap for batteries and charging up till 2030 this month and said that it wants to produce cells with a total energy value of 240 GWh per year. The company’s OTC shares have spiked 66.5% so far in 2021 as it announced ambitious plans surrounding EVs. However, not all have been left impressed. Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which manages the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) among others, decried the German automaker’s “linear thinking” on batteries and questioned if it could transition quickly enough to assume EV leadership currently held by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Price Action: Volkswagen OTC shares closed 6.52% higher at $34.65 on Monday. Read Next: Volkswagen Heats Up China EV Competition As It Begins Deliveries Of ID.4 Crozz SUV Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Cathie Wood's Ark Is Unimpressed With Volkswagen's EV Battery PlansVolkswagen Heats Up China EV Competition As It Begins Deliveries Of ID.4 Crozz SUV© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Suez Canal: Giant container ship freed after blocking trade for six days

    Salvage teams succeed in freeing container ship that had held up 'tens of billions of dollars’ worth of global trade.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • The Right Way to Fight Back Against Georgia’s Voter-Suppression Law

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyGoldie Taylor has been working in and around Georgia politics for decades. So she knows firsthand the kind of stunt Republicans are trying to pull with this new voter-suppression law.“What [Gov.] Brian Kemp will tell you, what other state GOP office holders will tell you, is that they’ve done this to restore confidence in the ballot. Poppycock. They have done it to keep people who don’t look like them, church like them, live like them, away from the voting booth,” Taylor tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest edition of The New Abnormal.Taylor knows a lot of her out-of-state friends are outraged, too. But their calls to boycott Georgia over this law? They’re just wrong, she says.“Sometimes being an ally means shutting up,” Taylor continues. “As soon as this began to happen, we heard people, especially people in Hollywood, say, ‘Oh, we’re going to boycott Georgia until they stop this.’ Right. And both me and Dr. Bernice King stood up and immediately said, ‘No, you want to put the very people that you aim to help out of work in the middle of a pandemic. You’re going to make it so that they can’t recover in an effort to pay back a governor who won’t feel it.’”“Sometimes you have to take on a whole state or a whole county or a whole country. I do believe in that,” she added. “In this case, that’s not where the leverage lies. In this case, the leverage lies in the direct contributions, the financial pipeline that greases the pockets of state house Republicans. Dry it up.“How do you dry it up? You target their donors, big corporations: Coca-Cola, UPS, Home Depot, AT&T—all these companies who have huge footprints here in Georgia who are pouring money into our state house. You put pressure on them specifically. But what you don’t do is tell Major League Baseball to take a game out of the city, because who gets hurt? The people who are selling the popcorn, who parked the cars. People who scan your tickets. The people who can least likely afford it.”Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal PodcastThen! Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman discusses why even people on the left need to take Jim Jordan seriously. And Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall talks about why “Washington is a town that is really wired for Republican governance.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Amazon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The chair of Michigan's GOP apologized for calling top female Democratic lawmakers 'witches' who should face 'burning at the stake'

    Michigan GOP chair Ron Weiser also joked about GOP congressmen who voted to impeach Trump being assassinated.

  • Piers Morgan says Sharon Osbourne is a victim of 'stinking hypocrisy'

    As Sharon Osbourne's friends express disbelief over her exit from 'The Talk,' Piers Morgan accuses CBS of bowing to 'woke cancel culture.'

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • Australian PM reshuffles cabinet amid poll slump

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday, following a series of allegations about the mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff.This includes removing the country's top law officer, Christian Porter, as attorney general.Porter has been the subject of a historical rape allegation, which he strongly denies.In March, the police said there was insufficient evidence to investigate the alleged rape, as the accuser was no longer alive.He will now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet. Morrison has sought to regain voter support, after facing an outpouring of public anger over his response to the allegations:"I think, with a fresh lens, and a fresh lens in particular to achieving the outcomes, the results, that we all want for Australian women right across the country."He also moved another lawmaker, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who was criticised for her handling of an allegation of rape by a member of her staff two years ago.Earlier this month, tens of thousands of women protested outside parliament and around Australia, calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault. Morrison's government trails opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis, by 52-48.

  • Effort to stem online extremism accidentally pushed people toward an anarchist

    A technology start-up backed by Google has a plan for redirecting those seeking far-right extremist content. But it pushed some targets to Beau of the Fifth Column.

  • George Floyd death: How long will Derek Chauvin trial last?

    A US police officer is accused of killing a black man last year. Here's why the world is watching.

  • New York is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults next week

    New York is the latest state that's set to make COVID-19 vaccines available to its entire adult population. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday announced that New Yorkers age 30 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting on March 30. All adults in the state will be eligible starting on April 6, Cuomo said. More and more states have recently been either making COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults or announcing the date when they'll do so, with Texas expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults on Monday. California, meanwhile, has said all adults will be eligible beginning on April 15. Almost 30 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo's administration says. President Biden announced earlier this month he was directing states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults "no later than" May 1, although he noted at the time this "doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately." Biden recently announced his goal is for 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered during his first 100 days in office. That was double his previous goal of 100 million doses during that time, which was achieved weeks early, and the U.S. is on track to meet the new goal. On Monday, Bloomberg reports, Biden is also set to announce that 90 percent of adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick GarlandJimmy Kimmel roasts Trump's unbelievably sober 'drunken wedding toast' at Mar-a-Lago