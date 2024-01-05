The Traitors 2024 odds as early favourite to win revealed

The Traitors - which is hosted by Strictly's Claudia Winkleman - has an early favourite to win among the contestants competing for the £120,000 up for grabs, according to the bookies.

It got off to an explosive start this week with four traitors chosen among the faithfuls to deceive and lie in a bid to steal the prize fund. There is fresh blood in the second season of The Traitors with 22 contestants putting themselves up to the ultimate murder mystery challenge set in the romantic setting of the Scotland castle.

Charlotte has been cherry picked as the favourite to win the second season of The Traitors, according to bettingsites.co.uk. Ahead of her appearance on the TV show, the recruitment manager lifted the lid on why she was starring on the show.

She said: "Because it looks quite challenging. You don’t see many shows like this, so when I saw it on TV I thought it was really refreshing to watch something different. So, I applied for the challenge, I wasn’t even thinking about the money."

Odds in full for The Traitors outright winner

The Traitors star Charlotte has been named the early favourite to win, according to bookies. (BBC)

Charlotte 5/1, Jonny 11/2, Jasmine 11/2

Mollie 7/1, Meg 8/1, Brian 9/1

Ross 9/1, Diane 10/1, Andrew 10/1

Paul 12/1, Charlie 14/1, Jazz 14/1

Tracey 14/1, Ash 16/1, Jack 16/1

Evie 16/1, Anthony 20/1, Miles 25/1, Harry 28/1

Who is going to be the last traitors standing? (BBC)

The 32-year-old, from Warwickshire, was named an early favourite ahead of her fellow faithful contestants Jonny and Jasmine who have odds at 11/2.

Neil Roarty, spokesperson for bettingsites.co.uk, said: "The Traitors got off to an explosive start on Wednesday night and it’s anyone’s guess as to who will emerge victorious at this early stage. Charlotte has impressed us and is the 5/1 favourite to win it at this stage however, ahead of Jonny and Jasmine at 11/2."

The four traitors among the group have been some of the longer-priced contestants. Paul, Ash, Miles and Harry have all been given different odds in the race to win the game. Bookies have predicted Paul has 12/1 chances to win, compared to Ash at 16/1, Miles at 25/1 and Harry at 28/1.

Aside from winning, Paul is the bookies' favourite to be the last traitor standing with odds of 2/1. The spokesperson said of the traitors: "We now know the series' four Traitors and we make Paul the 2/1 favourite to last the longest on the show."

Odds in full for the last traitor standing

Paul could be the last traitor standing according to bookies. (BBC)

Paul 2/1

Ash 5/2

Miles 3/1

Harry 7/2

The Traitors star Paul lifted the lid on his game plan ahead of the series, saying: "If you’ve got four or five players that can get you through the first Round Table you can be reading the other people. I think it’s more important to find a group first and then start picking people out. If you go in there as a lone-wolf people might think you’re not trustworthy and want to get you out. I think my personality means I can gain trust quick, or I hope so anyway. I am actually a nice person, promise. Swear down."

