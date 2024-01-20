The Traitors viewers think 'Jazatha Christie' should get his own spin-off

Jaz Singh has become one of the most popular contestants on The Traitors, earning the nickname Jazatha Christie on social media. (BBC/Studio Lambert)

Jaz Singh is rapidly becoming the breakout star of The Traitors thanks to his outlandish, but often correct theories. And his crime-solving ability is so clear that viewers want him to get his own spin-off series.

The 30-year-old account manager was one of the first Faithfuls to suggest that the super-popular Paul Gorton might be a Traitor, and he's now turned his magnifying glass to Harry Clarke. The cast don't know it yet, but he's right again.

This remarkable ability to follow the facts has earned Jaz the nickname 'Jazatha Christie' on social media, with fans getting increasingly excited about his Traitor-sniffing skills.

TV journalist Scott Bryan "begged" the BBC to give Jaz a show of his own, while another viewer on Twitter suggested Jaz could team up with series one contestant Maddy Smedley to solve cold cases.

Jaz was frustrated on Friday's episode when he laid out his reasoning for suspecting Harry, only for his ideas to be batted away by other contestants.

He recalled a conversation he had with Paul prior to the Traitor's banishment, in which Paul unwittingly revealed that it was Harry who had given him information from a private chat with Jaz.

Despite the presentation of this evidence, Jaz again found himself interrogated and in the spotlight at the round table before Charlotte Chilton became the latest eliminated Faithful.

Viewers were incredulous at the fact Jaz's remarkable powers of deduction continued to go unnoticed in The Traitors castle.

Thankfully for the Faithful, Jaz is determined to go all the way. Speaking before the show, he said he was going to work as hard as possible to survive and win the money.

"The thing is everyone wants the money, for all sorts of different reasons, so that’s just going to cloud my vision if I start to get emotionally involved in everyone’s story and then I’m going to be torn between all the other players.

"But for me, I want to go all the way. The last man standing," he said.

The Traitors has continued to be a ratings success in its second UK series, fronted again by Claudia Winkleman. (Studio Lambert/BBC)

Viewing figures for season two of The Traitors have continued to rise, with more than four million viewers tuning in to see the latest dramatic revelations.

Friday's episode saw the Traitors recruit Ross Carson to their ranks, only for him to vow revenge against the Traitors for their murder of his mother Diane.

The Traitors returns to BBC One on Wednesday 24 January.

