The truth about analysts' deteriorating expectations

Sam Ro
·Contributor
·6 min read

A version of this post was originally published on TKer.co.

Over the past few weeks, some have noticed that analysts have been revising down their expectations for corporate earnings.

Ignore this chart. It only covers two years of data.
Ignore this chart. It only covers two years of data.

The chart above comes from Citi (reproduced by Bloomberg.) From Bloomberg’s story:

Citi strategists led by Jamie Fahy said a global gauge tracking analyst estimates on corporate profits has turned negative for the first time since September 2020. This is a potential “game-changer,” eroding their conviction on the prospects of risk assets, they wrote.

For U.S.-focused investors, the narrative is essentially the same. You can read about it in FactSet’s March 4 report titled: “Largest Decrease In EPS Estimates For S&P 500 Companies Since Q2 2020.”

The missing context tells a different story

John Butters, the analyst who wrote the FactSet report, makes very clear that while this recent 1.2% negative revision represents the largest decrease in earnings estimates since Q2 2020, the size of the decrease is actually smaller than historical averages. From Butters:

In a typical quarter, analysts usually reduce earnings estimates during the first two months of a quarter. During the past five years (20 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter has been 2.0%. During the past 10 years (40 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter has been 2.7%. During the past 15 years (60 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter has been 3.5%.

Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, charted this in a research note published on Thursday. Think of it as the chart above, but zoomed out.

“We are back to pre-pandemic norms of analysts’ estimate revisions, where they cut numbers through a quarter such as the current one,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of Datatrek Research, wrote last Monday. “On its own, that is no reason for concern. The upward revisions for the 5 quarters after the Pandemic Crisis low were typical of what happens in the early stages of an economic recovery; analysts underestimate both revenues and incremental margins. We are past that phase now, and that’s entirely understandable.”

In fairness to the Citi data cited by Bloomberg, I don’t know exactly how they’re calculating their index. Their historical data may be reflecting something different.

The bottom line is that cuts to earnings expectations are normal. And keep in mind that the S&P 500 rallied during most of these periods where earnings estimates were cut. (I’ve been writing and tweeting about this for the last ten years.)

An Alaskan bear checks his surroundings in between bites of his salmon in McNeil River, Alaska, July 2015. (Photo by Daniel Wise/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
An Alaskan bear checks his surroundings in between bites of his salmon in McNeil River, Alaska, July 2015. (Photo by Daniel Wise/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The big picture

Revisions applied to earnings estimates don’t actually tell you much about earnings — they tell you whether analysts felt they were too optimistic or too pessimistic about their own prior estimates.

That said, there are two more important observations worth noting.

First, most companies usually report earnings that beat these estimates. Check out the chart below from Deutsche Bank’s Binky Chadha. (For more, read: 'Better-than-expected' has lost its meaning 🤷🏻‍♂️ )

Second — and more importantly — while there are some negative revisions happening for certain quarters, expectations for future earnings continued to be for growth. Check out the chart below from FactSet.

(Source: Factset)
(Source: Factset)

Annual earnings estimates have also held up well,” Belski wrote. “In fact, the 2022 bottom-up consensus EPS forecast for the S&P 500 index has actually been revised higher by 1% through the first two months of the year (and +0.2% in March), a positive trend that has largely been overshadowed in recent weeks amid the ongoing market turmoil.”

There’s certainly no guarantee that earnings growth will hold up as analysts are forecasting.¹ But considering the massive tailwinds currently blowing in the economy, it’s not surprising to see that these longer-term forecasts haven’t come down in a more noticeable way.²

-

Relevant reading from TKer:

Bonus: I spoke about this and other big topics on “The Compound & Friends” podcast with Alison Schrager and Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Josh Brown and Michael Batnick. It’s available on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Don’t miss it!

Rearview

📉 Stock market falls: The S&P 500 fell 2.9% last week. The index is now down 12.7% from its January 4 all-time high. For more on market sell-offs, read this.

⚠️ Market volatility remains high, and there’s not too much to suggest investors are in the clear. For more on geopolitics, read this. For more on unexpected events, read this.

⚠️ As the stock market swings wildly, keep in mind that some of the sharpest short-term rallies follow the sharpest sell-offs. This has serious implications for long-term returns. For more on this, read this and this.

✂️ Stock market target cut: On Friday, Goldman Sachs strategists cut their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 4,700 from 4,900 (which was down from an original target of 5,100). From Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin: “A surge in commodity prices and a weaker outlook for US and global economic growth lead us to lower our EPS estimates. Our new 2022 EPS estimate of $221 reflects 5% year/year growth compared with our prior estimate of 8% growth to $226. Our forecast 2023 earnings growth rate remains unchanged at 6% but the EPS level is trimmed to $233 (from $240).“ For more on Wall Street’s short-term targets and how they frequently get revised, read this.

🛢 Oil surges: WTI crude — the benchmark for oil sold in the U.S. — went above $130 a barrel after the Biden administration said it was in active discussions with Europe about banning the import of Russian oil. On Tuesday, the U.S. announced such a ban at home. For more on what surging energy prices mean, read this.

🎈Inflation continues to be hot: The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.8% in February from January. This represents a 7.9% increase from a year ago, the biggest jump since January 1982. The numbers were largely inline with economists’ expectations and it sets up the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next Wednesday. For more on this, read this.

⚠️ The CPI report doesn’t account for the more recent surge in commodity prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The Russia-Ukraine war adds further fuel to the blazing rate of inflation via higher energy, food, and core commodity prices that are turbo charged by a worsening in supply chain problems,” Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist, wrote on Thursday.

📈 Job openings are up: According to the BLS’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, there were 11.3 million job openings in January. This key economic metric continues to be significantly above pre-pandemic levels, which is bullish. For more on job openings, read this.

Up the road 🛣

The Federal Reserve will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday for its regular monetary policy meeting. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Fed is expected to announce that it is raising its target short-term interest rate range by 25 basis points (bp) to 0.25%-0.50%, from 0%-0.25%.

Here’s JPMorgan’s Michael Feroli: “The case for a 25bp move next week is straightforward: in last week’s Congressional testimony Chair Powell indicated that he would “propose and support” a quarter-point hike. This was a strong statement, and one made when he surely knew that CPI could come in higher or lower, or that the attack on Ukraine could intensify or subside. Thus we see little reason to think that the events since the testimony should sway us from strongly expecting a 25bp move next week.”

For more on the Fed’s monetary policy and its impact on the markets, read this and this.

¹ Indeed, Goldman Sachs analysts just revised their 2022 EPS growth estimate down to 5% from a prior estimate of 8%.

² And as we say here at TKer, earnings are the most important driver of stock prices.

A version of this post was originally published on TKer.co.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike; What To Do

    Russia's Ukraine invasion and a looming Fed rate hike are big headwinds as the major indexes nearing their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandUkraine Update: Senior U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet MondayRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOItaly Seizes $580

  • First-time buyers skip starter houses and go straight for bigger homes

    Millennials don’t want to take on renovation projects or deal with contractors.

  • Siberian ‘Detour’ Forces Airlines to Retrace Cold War Era Routes

    (Bloomberg) -- Global airlines are going to great lengths to avoid Russian airspace but few to the extent of Finnair Oyj, the flag carrier of Finland. It’s flying thousands of miles around its northern neighbor, retracing routes abandoned decades ago at the end of the Cold War.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandUkraine Update: Senior U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet MondayRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOItaly Seizes $5

  • Why the Nickel in a Nickel Is Worth More Than the Coin

    The recent spike in nickel prices on the London Metal Exchanges means a nickel is now worth more than a dime. But the metal has been valued at more than five cents for years.

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

    Russia urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country's oil and gas sector, and is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia's third-largest economy. Russia's economy faces its deepest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, as the West imposes severe sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Some western allies have encouraged India to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, after New Delhi abstained from voting against Moscow, a long-standing arms supplier, at the United Nations.

  • IMF Head Says Russian Default No Longer an ‘Improbable Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian sovereign default is no longer improbable, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandUkraine Update: Senior U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet MondayRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOItaly Seizes $580 Million Russian Superyacht Over SanctionsUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sancti

  • Berkshire rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday urged the rejection of four shareholder proposals recommending that it replace Warren Buffett as chairman, report on its plans to handle climate risk and reduce greenhouse gases, and improve diversity. The company, run by Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security. Though Buffett's salary is low for a chief executive officer of a major company, his 16.2% Berkshire stake comprises most of his $117.9 billion net worth, which Forbes magazine said makes him the world's fifth-richest person.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Stagflation Is Worrying Forecasters. What Investors Should Do.

    Investors looking for some stagflation insurance could look to the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, which tends to benefit when inflation expectations are rising and growth expectations are slowing.

  • Too Cheap to Ignore, Emerging Dollar Bonds to Take Off With Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market dollar bonds are starting to look like a bargain.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandUkraine Update: Senior U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet MondayRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOItaly Seizes $580 Million Russian Superyacht Over SanctionsUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteThe extra yield offered by developing-nation sovereign debt over U.S. Treasuries has risen abo

  • Bitcoin's 'tug-of-war' during Russia-Ukraine crisis stirs debate about the future

    A debate has arisen about Bitcoin's use cases, such as (legitimate) Ukrainian donations, or (questionable at best) flows from Russians looking to avoid sanctions.

  • Salesforce CEO Tells Jim Cramer About His Company's Comeback Plan

    The stock market has been weighing the value of a lot high-flying tech names in the face of higher interest rates and inflation lately. The CEO of one of the bigger names recently spoke with Jim Cramer on Mad Money. Cramer talked to Marc Benioff, co-founder and co-CEO of Salesforce.com , on the Mad Money TV show.

  • What A Wyckoff Change of Character May Mean For Gold And Crude Oil

    A Wyckoff change of character showed up on 9 March 2022 in both gold and crude oil, which could point to a short-term consolidation while building up the causes for the next move.

  • Nasdaq Correction: 3 Growth Stocks Down at Least 35% to Buy This March

    The Nasdaq Composite index was briefly pushed below the 20%-off-peak threshold that marks bear-market territory, but a moderate rebound now has its level sitting down "only" 18% from its previous high mark. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) as top stocks to buy for investors looking to take advantage of recent sell-offs. James Brumley (Autodesk): I get why investors started to sell Autodesk in earnest in November, making it an even easier name to dump when things really started unravel early this year.

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.