The truth about analysts' deteriorating expectations

Over the past few weeks, some have noticed that analysts have been revising down their expectations for corporate earnings.

The chart above comes from Citi (reproduced by Bloomberg.) From Bloomberg’s story:

Citi strategists led by Jamie Fahy said a global gauge tracking analyst estimates on corporate profits has turned negative for the first time since September 2020. This is a potential “game-changer,” eroding their conviction on the prospects of risk assets, they wrote.

For U.S.-focused investors, the narrative is essentially the same. You can read about it in FactSet’s March 4 report titled: “Largest Decrease In EPS Estimates For S&P 500 Companies Since Q2 2020.”

The missing context tells a different story

John Butters, the analyst who wrote the FactSet report, makes very clear that while this recent 1.2% negative revision represents the largest decrease in earnings estimates since Q2 2020, the size of the decrease is actually smaller than historical averages. From Butters:

In a typical quarter, analysts usually reduce earnings estimates during the first two months of a quarter. During the past five years (20 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter has been 2.0%. During the past 10 years (40 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter has been 2.7%. During the past 15 years (60 quarters), the average decline in the bottom-up EPS estimate during the first two months of a quarter has been 3.5%.

Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, charted this in a research note published on Thursday. Think of it as the chart above, but zoomed out.

“We are back to pre-pandemic norms of analysts’ estimate revisions, where they cut numbers through a quarter such as the current one,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of Datatrek Research, wrote last Monday. “On its own, that is no reason for concern. The upward revisions for the 5 quarters after the Pandemic Crisis low were typical of what happens in the early stages of an economic recovery; analysts underestimate both revenues and incremental margins. We are past that phase now, and that’s entirely understandable.”

In fairness to the Citi data cited by Bloomberg, I don’t know exactly how they’re calculating their index. Their historical data may be reflecting something different.

The bottom line is that cuts to earnings expectations are normal. And keep in mind that the S&P 500 rallied during most of these periods where earnings estimates were cut. (I’ve been writing and tweeting about this for the last ten years.)

The big picture

Revisions applied to earnings estimates don’t actually tell you much about earnings — they tell you whether analysts felt they were too optimistic or too pessimistic about their own prior estimates.

That said, there are two more important observations worth noting.

First, most companies usually report earnings that beat these estimates. Check out the chart below from Deutsche Bank’s Binky Chadha. (For more, read: 'Better-than-expected' has lost its meaning 🤷🏻‍♂️ )

Second — and more importantly — while there are some negative revisions happening for certain quarters, expectations for future earnings continued to be for growth. Check out the chart below from FactSet.

“Annual earnings estimates have also held up well,” Belski wrote. “In fact, the 2022 bottom-up consensus EPS forecast for the S&P 500 index has actually been revised higher by 1% through the first two months of the year (and +0.2% in March), a positive trend that has largely been overshadowed in recent weeks amid the ongoing market turmoil.”

There’s certainly no guarantee that earnings growth will hold up as analysts are forecasting.¹ But considering the massive tailwinds currently blowing in the economy, it’s not surprising to see that these longer-term forecasts haven’t come down in a more noticeable way.²

¹ Indeed, Goldman Sachs analysts just revised their 2022 EPS growth estimate down to 5% from a prior estimate of 8%.

² And as we say here at TKer, earnings are the most important driver of stock prices.

