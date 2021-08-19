The US could 'take the lead' in vaccine production: NAM CEO

Raw material shortages, logistics hurdles and underground markets continue to mar the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

It's why a former CDC director, numerous public health experts, scientists and activists called on the White House this month to enact a more aggressive manufacturing program to increase the production of vaccines within a year. Their joint letter builds on and cites a May blueprint published by Public Citizen, a progressive advocacy organization, for increasing production.

"Using computational process modeling, we show how the global community could set up regional hubs capable of producing eight billion mRNA vaccine doses by May 2022," the authors said in the May report.

In addition, it notes that the U.S. government holds certain rights to the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine, which was developed in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, and has the power to share it. Prior to receiving emergency use authorization, Moderna opened the door on the topic saying it "will not enforce" patents against those making vaccines.

The U.S. backed a joint WHO and WTO proposal to share intellectual property to ensure greater vaccine production, but negotiations haven't lead to a path forward.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, National Association of Manufacturers CEO Jay Timmons said U.S. manufacturers could pivot to help existing manufacturers build up global production efforts.

"I haven't talked to the manufacturers of the vaccines, but I believe that would be possible, if we're taking the lead, if our intellectual property isn't compromised. I think we could figure out ways to do that," Timmons said.

"Manufacturers, we care about solving problems, and we like to be the solution. Clearly we have lead ... the way on ensuring that we develop the vaccine as quickly as humanly possible," he added.

Timmons noted that the issue not a partisan one and that it holds implications for the future of the country, economy and humanity overall.

Story continues

"We had a president before who made sure that we got that vaccine developed as quickly as possible. We have a president today that is getting that vaccine out as quickly as possible," Timmons said.

"We need to all come together on this."

Development and manufacture process of a new vaccine. Final production of filled vials of Covid-19 vaccine. Bio science 3D illustration.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem