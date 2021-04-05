The U.S. to lose 80,000 retail stores by 2026: UBS

Ethan Wolff-Mann
·Senior Writer
·4 min read

Vaccines are in the arms of around a third of the country (at least the first dose), and people are thinking about returning to aspects of their old lives again, like shopping in stores.

But a reopening bounce for retail might not be a sure thing.

A new report from UBS’s retail analysts suggests that 80,000 stores will close in the U.S. over the next few years.

“We estimate that 80,000 stores will close by 2026 in our base case,” the report found. The worst-case scenario is 150,000 stores closing.

The “enduring legacy” of the pandemic’s effect on retail, as UBS puts it, is the push to online shopping, as fears over the coronavirus as well as stay-at-home orders to prevent transmission have kept many people at home.

In 2020, 17 major retailers filed for bankruptcy – including Lord & Taylor, Century 21 and Brooks Brothers – while others are at risk of default.

The end of the pandemic will not be the end of retail’s troubles

But there is reason for some optimism for retailers, according to Barrie Scardina, head of retail in the Americas at commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield. Low rents, landlord and tenant cooperation, economic improvement, consumer confidence, stimulus, and other factors may boost things as we start exiting the pandemic nightmare.

In this photo made on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, people walks through a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
In this photo made on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, people walks through a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

But despite the prospect of getting the pandemic fully under control, UBS expects the shift online to continue. While the pandemic has been hard on stores, the analysts note that many did not close because of the broad business shutdowns to slow Covid-19 transmission. Online retail’s market share of the full retail landscape climbed from 14% in 2019 to 18% in 2020 – an uptick that hasn’t been fully felt by stores.

Other ways to measure this growth show a similar acceleration: Average household spending online has doubled in the past five years and spiked from $5,800 to $7,100 from 2019 to 2020.

Stimulus checks weren't the only thing helping stores. A shift from spending on goods to spending on services provided some relief for stores during the pandemic, and stores provide services more readily than their online counterparts. But like the government stimulus, UBS says the trend won’t likely continue.

At the same time as UBS thinks 80,000 stores will close by 2026, it sees the online market share rise all the way to 27%. But in this future, the landscape will look different in other ways. The analysts expect twice as many brick-and-mortar stores playing double duty – both selling and fulfilling online orders from the same location.

Shoppers walk around Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, June 29, 2020. New Jersey&#39;s indoor shopping malls reopened on Monday from their COVID-19 pause. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy set the date earlier this month after he shuttered many sectors of the state&#39;s economy because of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Shoppers walk around Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, June 29, 2020. New Jersey's indoor shopping malls reopened on Monday from their COVID-19 pause. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy set the date earlier this month after he shuttered many sectors of the state's economy because of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Another way things may change is what retailers are better suited for online and what really need to be in person. Some of retail’s changes might be explained in the long term by efficiency. For home improvement, grocery, and auto parts, for example, UBS doesn’t see much change on the horizon. But for apparel, electronics, and home furnishings, the in-person benefits of trying stuff on and seeing how they look and feel might not be enough to prevent a further shift online.

The forecast for malls is more dire. People have talked about the death of the mall for years, but things actually look particularly bad, with high vacancy rates and the lowest number of new net malls in decades. The mall vacancy rate rose to 10.5% in the fourth-quarter 2020 from 10.1% in the third quarter and 9.7% a year ago, according to Reis Moody’s Analytics.

“Malls will likely continue to provide a source of store closures going forward,” UBS wrote.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Scardina sees a more nuanced picture, however. Though she sees a similar outlook of e-commerce having disproportionate effects on apparel and other sectors, people who run malls and other centers do understand this and look to configure their physical locations accordingly, mixing traditional retail spaces with experiential spaces as well as restaurants and grocery stores.

-

Ethan Wolff-Mann is a writer at Yahoo Finance focusing on consumer issues, personal finance, retail, airlines, and more. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Recommended Stories

  • IRS: $1.3 billion in tax refunds will go to Treasury if unclaimed by May 17

    Unclaimed tax refunds worth over $1.3 billion await more than 1.3 million Americans who didn't file their 2017 federal taxes, but taxpayers have just over a month to claim them.

  • Biden's electric vehicle ambitions may send Tesla stock skyrocketing to $1,300: analyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives takes the wraps off his new price target on Tesla, but hints there may be even more upside to it.

  • Bitcoin and taxes: EY cryptocurrency expert details what to know

    For certain transactions dealing with digital currency, you might be in for a tax bill this season, according to one expert.

  • Costco stock may surprise if the company hikes membership fees in fall 2022

    Chatter is picking up on Wall Street of a looming membership fee increase out of retail giant Costco, but that doesn't mean the stock will be a home-run for investors after any hike.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

    Stocks jumped Monday morning as traders took in last week's much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report

  • America’s imports stuck on ships floating near Los Angeles

    Mario Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Brian Cheung and Kristin Myers to discuss America’s imports delay and its impacts on the global supply chain.

  • This simple chart nails why stocks are up

    Stocks hit new record highs on Thursday with the S&P 500 crossing 4,000 for the first time ever to close at 4,019.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Google over Oracle in major copyright case

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc's Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp's software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones did not violate federal copyright law. In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court's ruling that Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law.

  • At what age should you stop saving for retirement?

    My accountant sent my husband and me a note yesterday asking how much we planned to contribute to our retirement accounts for 2020. Maybe I’m sharing too much, but at our ages, it did make us pause and think, should we really still be contributing to a retirement account? My husband is nearing the time he will start to take required minimum distributions by law at 72 from his tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Billionaire wealth increases 44.6% amid pandemic

    Yahoo Finance's Adriana Belmonte reports the rise in billionaire wealth amid the pandemic and names of those leading the pack.

  • Financial crises happen about every 10 years, which makes the Archegos meltdown unnerving

    No one, for now, can say for sure that the so-called family office's billions in investment losses won't spread.

  • LG's smartphone exit: who stands to gain?

    LG Electronics' move to exit its loss-making mobile business is expected to create more opportunities for Samsung than its other rivals in the lucrative North American smartphone market, analysts said. LG's U.S. market share currently stands at about 10%, research firms Gartner and Counterpoint estimated, adding it was stronger in markets where it partnered with telecom companies to include its devices as part of a mobile plan. "Apple tends to cater to the higher end of the (U.S.) market; so it might grab a small portion of LG's sales," Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen said.

  • Earnings expectations are ‘everything’ right now for the market: Strategist

    Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Senior Market Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung and Kristin Myers to discuss market outlook and the economic recovery.

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla is on fire, but these EV-related stocks could end up just as hot

    Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers settled the question of whether demand for electric vehicles would strengthen and reach critical mass. Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) soared last year, but during 2021, volatility has been painful for shorter-term investors whose timing has been less than ideal. Then on April 5, the shares soared as much as 7% following the company’s report that it had delivered 184,800 electric vehicles during the first quarter.

  • Why growth stocks could rally from here

    Over the past seven weeks, growth stocks have been in a correction the “opening up the economy” stocks have been in a strong uptrend (as seen in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones). From here, we will start to see growth pick up again and participate to the upside f

  • Intel CEO to attend White House meeting on chip supply chain

    Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger will virtually attend a meeting being put together by President Joe Biden's administration for April 12 to discuss the semiconductor supply chain issues disrupting U.S. automotive factories, according to a person familiar with the matter. Reuters previously reported the meeting will include Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and a top economic aide, Brian Deese, as well as chipmakers and automakers. Gelsinger last month said Intel will spend $20 billion to build two new chip factories in Arizona.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

    With the EV boom squarely in the front view mirror, and with battery gigafactories promising to be heavy-hitting purchasers, lithium prices have started to rise at a fast pace

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

    Investors who want to buy dividend stocks for the long term should consider these three stable industry leaders.