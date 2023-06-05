Apple reveals its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, starting at $3,499

The Apple headset is one of the company's most anticipated products with leaks and rumors dating back to 2017. But after years of speculation, today at WWDC 2023 Apple has finally given us a real look at the device that it's now calling the Vision Pro.

Created to support both AR and VR applications, the Vision Pro is a standalone device featuring an innovative design without the need for a dedicated controller. Instead, thanks to the use of multiple external sensors and cameras, Apple is planning to rely entirely on voice inputs and hand gestures. On top of that, Apple has created a new feature called EyeSight that uses an exterior display and the headset's internal cameras so that people can see a user's reactions while someone is wearing the headset.

The Apple Vision Pro headset features an external battery to help reduce its weight.

Designed to be as light as possible, the Vision Pro is machined from a custom aluminum alloy, while a digital crown lets users easily adjust their level of immersion. Meanwhile, the headband has been created to accommodate a range of head sizes while still being soft, comfortable and easy to adjust. And built into the headband are dual-driver audio pods on either side that provide spatial audio. Critically, to reduce the weight of the headset even further, the Vision Pro features an external battery that's connected to the headset with a wire.

When it comes to optics, the Vision Pro uses a proprietary three-element lens with high-res micro OLED displays that Apple says deliver extremely high fidelity. On the inside, there are both IR cameras and LED illuminators, while the exterior of the device features both LiDAR and traditional camera sensors. And powering the entire headset is Apple's Vision OS, which works with the company's new R1 chip and an M2 processor to deliver responsive, "lag-free" standalone performance.

Apple Vision Pro crown.

Additionally, you can use familiar apps like Safari and others while still being able to interact with objects or people in the real world. And while the Vision Pro has been designed for use at home, Apple says thanks to new versions of familiar apps like FaceTime, the headset is also a great collaboration tool for those on the road.

Another feature of the Vision Pro is the inclusion of Apple's first 3D camera. Apple says the camera can be used to capture special moments with added depth information, while also making it clear when a person is or isn't recording footage. Alternatively, if you just want to use the headset as a fancy way to watch TV or movies, there's a dedicated mode for watching videos that allows you to change the size of the content on demand. As for gaming, Apple says the Vision Pro supports more than 100 different games from the Apple Arcade library with the system also able to pair with a PS5 or Xbox controller as needed.

A side view of the Apple Vision Pro's ear pods and headband.

At WWDC 2023, Apple also announced a partnership with Disney that teased new experiences for the Vision Pro including enhanced ways to watch shows on Disney+, AR demos for basketball games and more. That said, while it appears that a lot of these demos are still a work in progress, Disney CEO Bog Iger announced that the Disney+ app will be available on the Vision Pro at launch.

The Vision Pro is slated to go on sale sometime early next year for $3,499.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Follow all of the news from Apple's WWDC 2023 right here.