When will The Witcher season 4 be released on Netflix?

It’s all change for The Witcher season 4 as The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth officially takes over from Henry Cavill as the monster-slaying White Wolf AKA Geralt of Rivia.

Cavill announced his departure from the series in October 2022, with his final time playing the fan-favourite character arriving in July 2023. Hemsworth was swiftly announced as his replacement, with his new take on this familiar fantasy face due to make his debut in season 4.

Read more: Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher?

While it’s far from an unprecedented move, any character regeneration outside of Doctor Who’s TARDIS isn’t something that happens all that frequently in TV, so it’ll be interesting to see how this popular dark fantasy series handles Geralt’s transition when The Witcher finally returns to Netflix.

Of course, Geralt’s new face isn’t the only thing to look out for in The Witcher series 4. There’s a new quest lying in wait, too - and it could be the darkest one yet. Here’s everything we know about the show’s return so far.

When is The Witcher season 4 released?

The Witcher (Netflix)

The Witcher season 4 is currently without a UK release date but we know that the show is set to enter production in spring 2024. With this in mind, perhaps we can expect to see the series land on Netflix later this year or in early 2025.

The Witcher series 3 was divided into two chapters which were released one month apart in summer 2022. It’s unclear whether the streamer will adopt the same release strategy moving forward.

Is there a trailer for The Witcher season 4?

With cameras yet to roll, it’s still too early to expect any footage from The Witcher series 4. Don’t worry though; as soon as we catch even the smallest glimpse of a sword, demon or Geralt’s silky white bonce, we’ll post it here.

What is the plot of The Witcher season 4?

Henry Cavill in The Witcher (Netflix)

The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. It focuses on the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia who roams a fictional land called The Continent slaying demons and evil entities.

His destiny is linked to Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), the granddaughter of a royal whom he eventually crosses paths with and must protect from malicious villains who seek to obtain her magical Elder Blood.

Series one of The Witcher was loosely based on a collection of short stories entitled The Sword of Destiny and The Last Wish that preceded the primary storyline of The Witcher. These focused mainly on the characters of Geralt, Ciri and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), explaining their backstories before eventually bringing them together for one connected storyline.

Freya Allan plays Ciri in The Witcher (Netflix)

By the time series two had arrived, Geralt was busy protecting Ciri from rising evil, with this journey largely based around Blood of Elves. The show’s two-part third series focused on Sapkowski’s book Time of Contempt and saw Ciri fight inner demons while Geralt experienced a small moment of character growth, deciding to diverge from his neutral status when it comes to fighting other people’s battles and help others in need.

With The Witcher series 4, Geralt is separated from Ciri and must find her before a new war begins. While little else is known about where exactly the story might go next, its official synopsis sheds a little light on what we can expect from The Witcher’s return.

“After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.”

Who is starring in The Witcher season 4?

Liam Hemsworth takes over the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4. (Getty Images)

Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt from Cavill although how exactly this will be handled remains to be seen. Previous reports have suggested that the transition will be explained “in-universe” but by the time series 3 concluded, no hints as to how this might happen were offered by the show's creators.

Speaking of his decision to leave the role, Cavill explained in late 2022: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4… In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra in The Witcher (Netflix)

Hemsworth also released his own statement explaining how excited he was to be entering the world of The Witcher. “As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

In addition to Hemsworth, the Witcher season 4 will also see the debut of a new fan-favourite character played by The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne. He’ll play Regis, a character that was first introduced in Sapkowski’s book Baptism of Fire and also featured in The Witcher video game adaptations. Regis is described as a “world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey.”

Of joining the show, Fishburne said: “I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher.”

The duo join a collection of returning stars, including Chalotra's Yennefer of Vengerberg, Allan's Ciri and Joey Batey's Jasiker the Bard.

The Witcher season 4 is coming soon to Netflix.