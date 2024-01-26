The Xbox Series S is just $230 right now

If you weren't able to get the Microsoft Xbox Series S at a discount this past holiday season, you may want to check out Dell's website. The digital media-only console is currently on sale for $230, down $70 from its retail price of $300. While it can't play disc games, your $230 will get you 512GB in SSD storage and a wireless Xbox controller. The console supports variable refresh rates of up to 120 fps, and while it runs games at a max resolution of 1440p, you can use it to stream shows and movies in 4K. You only need to download the streaming apps you have access to, including Disney+, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

While we called the Xbox Series S the least powerful console in its generation in our review, we found it to be capable of incredibly smooth gameplay. Even with boosted framerates, current and previous-gen games played like butter when we tested them out. Series S also starts up quickly, and a feature called Quick Resume lets you pick up from where you left off without having to suffer through loading screens that take forever to finish.

Storage could be an issue, seeing as this doesn't come with a disc drive, but you can expand it by getting the 1TB card Microsoft developed with Seagate. You can also mainly use it with the Game Pass subscription service that gives you access to a library with hundreds of titles. Bottom line is that the Xbox Series S is a great console if you're looking to go fully digital, and this is your chance to grab a unit without having to pay full price.

