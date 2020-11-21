The9 Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 22, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY ) (the "Company"), an established Internet company, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at the 17 Floor, No. 130 Wu Song Road, Hong Kou District, Shanghai 200080, People's Republic of China on December 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Shanghai time.

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") to discuss Company affairs with management.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 27, 2020 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend at the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs are welcome to attend the annual general meeting in person.

The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Company's website at http://www.the9.com/en/agms.html. The Company has filed its annual report (the "Annual Report"), which includes the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's Annual Report can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at http://www. the9.com, and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Holders of the Company's ordinary shares or ADSs may obtain a copy of the Company's Annual Report, free of charge, by email to ir@corp.the9.com or by writing to:

The9 Limited
17 Floor,
No. 130, Wu Song Road,
Hong Kou District,
Shanghai 200080, PRC

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited ("The9") is an Internet company based in China listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a diversified high-tech Internet company.

Website: https://www.the9.com/en

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the9-limited-to-hold-annual-general-meeting-on-december-22-2020-301178094.html

SOURCE The9 Limited

