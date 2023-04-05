Theater manager tries to forcibly kiss teen worker and delete video footage, GA cops say

A movie theater manager is facing multiple charges after he was accused of trying to kiss a teen employee in the business’s break room, police in Georgia say.

Officers were called around 2:40 p.m. on March 31 about a sexual assault at the Regal Georgian Cinemas in Newnan, according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News.

The 17-year-old told police she was cleaning the break room when her manager came in and tried to forcibly kiss her. That’s when she ran into a restroom, locked the door and called her dad, the report says.

Officers also spoke with the accused manager, 60, who said he went to check on the employee after he instructed her to clean the break room, according to police. The man said he scolded her for being on her phone instead of cleaning up.

When asked about security cameras, the manager told police there weren’t any in the break room. He later said that the cameras “had not worked for years” after an officer spotted one near the back of the room.

Authorities requested the footage from the manager’s boss and continued their investigation. During that time, police said the manager sneaked away and locked himself in an office where the theater’s camera system is housed.

Another employee had a key and when they opened the door, officers said they saw the manager tampering with the security video.

Authorities watched the footage, which showed the manager walk up to the teen, place a hand on her waist and lift her head before leaning his face close to hers, the report states. The employee pushed his hands away and rushed out of the room, video shows.

The manager was arrested and charged with sexual assault and tampering with evidence, police said. It’s unclear if he’s still employed at the theater.

McClatchy News reached out to Regal Georgian Cinemas on April 4 and was awaiting a response.

Newnan is about 40 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

