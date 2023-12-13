ThedaCare reveals top baby names in 2023. Is yours on the list?

APPLETON - Do you know any babies born this year who were named Oliver or Lainey? Chances are you know a few.

ThedaCare was the first of area health systems to reveal the most popular names this year for babies born at its hospitals through Dec. 1.

Oliver was at the top of the list for boys and Lainey was the most popular name for girls. They took over the top spots from Henry and Evelyn, which were the most popular names for babies born at ThedaCare in 2022 and dropped in the rankings to the fourth and fifth most popular names.

There were a few names that tied for rankings for second place — Liam and Benjamin for boys and Amelia, Lily/Liliana/Lilian and Olivia for girls.

The names were collected across the five ThedaCare locations that provide birth services: ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano and ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca.

In 2022, following Henry was the top boy name among ThedaCare’s birthing locations were Greyson (alternatively spelled Grayson), Liam, Oliver and Levi. For girl names, Evelyn (alternatively spelled Evelin) was followed by Charlotte, Ava and Emma. Fifth place was a tie between Rylee, or Riley, and Sophia.

It seems parents didn't pick the same boy names in the Fox Valley area as the rest of the country, though. According to BabyCenter, Noah became the top boy name for the first time in five years in the country, followed by Liam and Oliver. Olivia, Emma, and Amelia remained the top three girl names in 2023 like last year.

Top boy names at ThedaCare this year

Oliver Liam and Benjamin Maverick Henry Levi, William and Asher

Top girl names at ThedaCare this year

Lainey Amelia, Lily/Liliana/Lilian and Olivia Emma Norah/Nora and Madelyn/Madeline Ava and Evelynn

