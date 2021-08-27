Theesfeld pleads guilty on first degree murder charge in death of former Ole Miss student

Aug. 27—Brandon Theesfeld plead guilty to first degree murder charges in the 2019 death Ally Kostial Friday afternoon.

Theesfeld, of Fort Worth, Texas, was represented by attorney Tony Farese. With the plea agreement, Theesfeld faces a chance of freedom when he turns 65 and not risking a potential death penalty sentence.

The former Ole Miss business administration student was arrested on July 24, 2019 for 21-year-old Kostial's murder.

Kostial and Theesfeld occassionally dated and Kostial believed she was pregnant prior to her death, according to the Oxford Eagle. Theesfeld's text messages, GPS coordinates internet history suggested he wanted Kostial to have an abortion and met her in person on July 20, 2019, the Eagle reported.

He also posted about having a gun prior to Kostial's death.

Lafayette County Sheriff's Department deputies discovered her body during a routine patrol at Buford's Ridge. A preliminary autopsy report said she died of multiple gunshot wounds.

See our previous reporting on this case: