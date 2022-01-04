Theft of $6,500 in medication from South Windsor CVS exemplifies organized retail crime, police say

Charges that South Windsor police filed Monday against a New York City man illustrate the type of high-value, shelf-clearing theft that Connecticut cops and store owners say has become rampant.

Police arrested Trent Dance, 19, of Brooklyn, on charges that included organized retail theft, third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit both crimes. Police say Trent and two others bagged about $6,500 worth of over-the-counter medications from a CVS Pharmacy on Buckland Road on July 29, then headed down to Greenwich the same day to boost electronics from an Apple store.

Trent and his partners are suspects in similar crimes in other Connecticut towns and in New York and New Jersey, South Windsor police spokesman Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

“These guys are busy,” Cleverdon said.

Authorities say the merchandise in such cases often is offered for sale online, typically through major platforms such as Amazon and eBay. CVS alone has lost hundreds of millions of dollars to organized theft rings.

In mid-December, Attorney General William Tong and Gov. Ned Lamont announced formation of a task force focused on curbing the supply and demand for loot from such crimes. The illicit marketplace drains about $170 million in state sales taxes each year, Tong said at a press conference at a West Hartford CVS pharmacy. He called on online market platforms and retailers to work with the task force.

Online sales of stolen goods have skyrocketed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said. CVS executive Tom Moriarty said the company’s losses have been climbing. Fueling the trend is the ease with which criminals sell items online, Moriarty and others said.

Organized criminal syndicates focus on high-value brands and in-demand items such as leather goods, over the counter medications, health and beauty products, designer clothing and power tools, according to a report prepared for the Retail Leaders Industry Association and the Buy Safe America Coalition.

Dance and the two other suspects hit the CVS in South Windsor shortly after 1 p.m., police said. Each thief scooped numerous items into paper gift bags and headed for the exit, police said. A store employee stood in their way and grabbed at the bags, causing several items to fall from one, an arrest warrant affidavit says. A total of 223 items valued at $6,554.87 was taken, police said.

In the brief scuffle at the exit, one of the suspects dropped a cell phone. Along with texts that police say appeared to be related to planned thefts, there also was “a negotiation” between the phone’s owner and another person pertaining to prostitution, South Windsor police said. Organized retail crime investigators say the rings often use proceeds to fund other crimes, including human trafficking.

Greenwich police arrested Dance and two other suspects on charges related to thefts from the Apple store. Dance also had an active arrest warrant on a shoplifting charge out of Livingston, New Jersey, South Windsor police said. Using gift bags, he and two other suspects stole over-the-counter medications from a ShopRite supermarket in that town, police said.

The criminal history of another suspect in the South Windsor theft included cases in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The suspect, police said, “has been consistently shoplifting since 2001″ and the person’s criminal history also includes firearms, narcotics, identity theft and assault on a police officer.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com