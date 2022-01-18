Theft of ACRP truck lands homeless man in jail

Jan. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A man, who police say is homeless, was jailed on Friday, accused of stealing a truck from the Alternative Community Resource Program in Johnstown and crashing it.

City police charged Thomas William Rigel Jr., 18, with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and driving without a license.

According to a criminal complaint, an employee of ACRP called police reporting someone had stolen a 2017 Dodge Ram from the parking lot in the 700 block of Franklin Street on Thursday.

A GPS tracked the truck moving through the city and later returned to the parking lot. No employee was driving the truck, the complaint said.

Later that day, Rigel arrived at the ACRP office where he reportedly admitted to taking the vehicle.

Rigel told a police detective that he had taken the keys from ACRP and drove off with the truck, damaging the right side bumper and tire, the complaint said.

Rigel was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.

ACRP helps at-risk youth and their families in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties.