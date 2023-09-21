Theft case comes to conclusion with the sentencing of the second defendant

COSHOCTON − Two Coshocton men connected to a a string of thefts have been sentenced in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor.

Shane D. Phillips, 36, and Kenneth R. Humphrey II, 33, were indicted in December with breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, from incidents on Dec. 6 and 7. Humphrey was also indicted with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

The criminal tools in question noted by the indictments were a saw, bolt cutters, torch and Polaris four-wheeler. The stolen property was the four-wheeler.

Attorney Marie Seiber Wednesday in Coshocton County County Common Pleas Court with client Shane Phillips. He received three years of probation for charges of breaking and entering and tampering with evidence.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said Humphrey and Phillips were observed by detectives on surveillance breaking into a structure. During an attempted apprehension, the two men fled on a four-wheeler to a nearby field. They then ditched the four-wheeler and fled on foot. Deputies provided containment of the area and a K-9 unit tracked the men into a dense wooded area. They were eventually located and taken into custody.

Reading from the pre-sentence investigation, Batchelor said Phillips dropped a backpack full of copper of wire in a field during the pursuit, leading to the tampering with evidence charge.

In April, Humphrey agreed to a plea deal where the tampering with evidence charge was dropped in exchange for guilty pleas to the other charges. He received three years of community control sanctions. Any violation could result in a prison term of 6 to 18 months.

On Aug. 21, Phillips entered guilty pleas to the breaking and entering and tampering with evidence charges in exchange for the possession of criminal tools charge being dropped. Prosecution agreed to not oppose a pre-sentence investigation or take a position on sentencing.

On Wednesday, Phillips was sentenced to three years of community control sanctions. Any violation could result in him serving up to 36 months in prison.

Along with the standard terms and conditions, Phillips must complete a residential treatment facility program at STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace and exit the program with a trade skills certificate. He will then added to the recovery court program upon his release.

"This is no country club you're going to," Batchelor said of the STAR Justice Center. "You've had opportunities to get straightened out. You can consider this a last chance. If you keep doing it your way you'll end up in in and out of jail and prison for the rest of your life or worse."

