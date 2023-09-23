Theft charge withdrawn as boat motor shipped

Sep. 22—WILKES-BARRE — An antique Cadillac boat motor was shipped to the buyer in Oklahoma resulting in Dallas Borough police, leading to withdrawal of a theft charge against the seller.

Bruce Kevin Myers, 60, of Machell Avenue, agreed to sell a 1956 Cadillac boat engine to a man from Oklahoma who has a hobby of restoring old wooden boats, according to court records.

After a sale price was agreed upon and Myers received his money, Myers gave multiple excuses to the buyer why the boat engine had not been shipped.

Following weeks and months of working with Myers, the Oklahoman reported the incident to Dallas police earlier this year resulting in Myers being charged with theft by deception.

During a preliminary hearing Thursday, police withdrew the charge against Myers as the boat engine is currently in transit to the buyer in Oklahoma.

On an unrelated case, Myers is facing two counts of child pornography, four counts each of reckless endangerment and child endangerment and a single count of criminal use of communication facility in county court.

County detectives when serving a search warrant at Myers' residence in May found the place to be in deplorable conditions, court records say.